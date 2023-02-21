Canine Renal Support Early Consult
Dry food for Dog
Complete and balanced nutrition for adult dogs.
Sizes available
What is the right portion?
17.6lb
5.5lb
AVAILABILITY
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
Early renal support
Formulated with moderate phosphorus, EPA+DHA and an antioxidant complex to support the kidneys at an early stage.
EPA+DHA
EPA+DHA are long chain omega-3 fatty acids that help support renal function.
Antioxidant complex
Enriched with a blend of antioxidants to help promote tissue and cellular health.
Ingredients: Corn, brewers rice, chicken by-product meal, wheat, chicken fat, corn gluten meal, natural flavors, dried plain beet pulp, fish oil, wheat gluten, vegetable oil, DL-methionine, calcium carbonate, potassium chloride, sodium silico aluminate, N-butyric acid, salt, fructooligosaccharides, choline chloride, taurine, magnesium oxide, vitamins [DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E), L-ascorbyl-2-polyphosphate (source of vitamin C), biotin, D-calcium pantothenate, vitamin A acetate, niacin supplement, pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6), thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1), vitamin B12 supplement, riboflavin supplement, vitamin D3 supplement, folic acid], trace minerals [zinc proteinate, zinc oxide, ferrous sulfate, manganese proteinate, manganous oxide, copper sulfate, calcium iodate, sodium selenite, copper proteinate], marigold extract (Tagetes erecta L.), rosemary extract, preserved with mixed tocopherols and citric acid.
Guaranteed analysis: Crude Protein (min.) 20.5%, Crude Fat (min.) 14.0%, Crude Fiber (max.) 3.4%, Moisture (max.) 10.0%, Eicosapentaenoic + Docosahexaenoic acid (EPA+DHA) (min.) 0.3%, Phosphorus (max.) 0.7%, Vitamin E (min.) 335 IU/kg, Ascorbic acid* (min.) 232 mg/kg, Omega-3 fatty acids* (min.) 0.56%. *Not recognized as an essential nutrient by the AAFCO Dog Food Nutrient Profiles.
Calorie content: This diet contains 3761 kilocalories of metabolizable energy (ME) per kilogram or 316 kilocalories ME per cup on an as fed basis (calculated).