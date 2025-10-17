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HomeDogsProductsVet ProductsCanine Renal Support Early Consult
Canine Renal Support Early Consult
Canine Renal Support Early Consult

Canine Renal Support Early Consult

Dry food for Dog

Complete and balanced nutrition for adult dogs.

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Sizes available

5.5 lblb 5.5

17.6 lblb 17.6

What is the right portion?

AVAILABILITY

This veterinary formula is available at select retailers and veterinary clinics. Consult your veterinarian to see if it is the right choice for your pet's health needs, or find a trusted partner to purchase it if you have a prescription.

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PRODUCT SUMMARY

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BENEFITS

Early renal support

Formulated with moderate phosphorus, EPA+DHA and an antioxidant complex to support the kidneys at an early stage.

EPA+DHA

EPA+DHA are long chain omega-3 fatty acids that help support renal function.

Antioxidant complex

Enriched with a blend of antioxidants to help promote tissue and cellular health.

PRODUCT DETAILS