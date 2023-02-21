Save 15% on your first auto-ship purchase. Enter SAVE15 at checkout.

Canine Renal Support S

Canine Renal Support S

Dry food for Dog

Royal Canin Veterinary Diet Renal Support S is a veterinary-exclusive dry dog food for adult dogs to support kidney health

Sizes available

6lb

17.6lb

AVAILABILITY

This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.

PROMOTES KIDNEY FUNCTION

A precise antioxidant complex, fatty acids from fish oil, low phosphorus, and targeted protein levels help promote kidney care

HIGHLY PALATABLE

Helps compensate for decreased appetite with a highly palatable energy-dense dry dog food formula to reduce meal volume

S = SAVORY

Helps stimulate appetite in dogs and encourages eating with crescent-shaped kibble

PRODUCT DETAILS

product details accompanying image

Promoting pet health and wellbeing

Creating value for our entire ecosystem

Committed to become certified carbon neutral by 2025