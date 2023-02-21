Canine Renal Support T loaf
Wet food for Dog
Therapeutic food for adult dogs.
Sizes available
1 x 13.5oz
AVAILABILITY
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
Renal support
Formulated with low phosphorus and restricted protein of high quality to support renal function, helping to improve the dog’s quality of life.
Adapted energy
Adapted energy content to reduce meal volume and help compensate for a decreased appetite.
Aromatic choice
A specific aromatic profile with a dedicated texture to help stimulate the dog's appetite, particularly in cases prone to food aversion.
Ingredients: Water sufficient for processing, brewers rice, chicken, chicken by-products, pork liver, salmon, vegetable oil, corn flour, powdered cellulose, brewers rice flour, natural flavors, potassium citrate, carob bean gum, calcium carbonate, fish oil, carrageenan, guar gum, taurine, dried plain beet pulp, choline chloride, salt, vitamins [L-ascorbyl-2-polyphosphate (source of vitamin C), DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E), thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1), biotin, niacin supplement, D-calcium pantothenate, riboflavin supplement, pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6), vitamin B12 supplement, folic acid, vitamin D3 supplement], fructooligosaccharides, sodium tripolyphosphate, citric acid, sodium carbonate, sodium silico aluminate, magnesium oxide, tricalcium phosphate, trace minerals [zinc oxide, ferrous sulfate, zinc proteinate, copper sulfate, manganous oxide, sodium selenite, calcium iodate], marigold extract (Tagetes erecta L.).
Guaranteed analysis: Crude Protein (min.) 4.5%, Crude Protein (max.) 8%, Crude Fat (min.) 7.5%, Crude Fiber (max.) 1.9%, Moisture (max.) 68.0%, Phosphorus (max.) 0.18%.
Calorie content: This diet contains 1546 kcal ME/kg; 595 kcal ME/can on an as fed basis (calculated).