Canine Renal Support T loaf

Wet food for Dog

Therapeutic food for adult dogs.

Sizes available

1 x 13.5oz

AVAILABILITY

This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.

Renal support

Formulated with low phosphorus and restricted protein of high quality to support renal function, helping to improve the dog’s quality of life.

Adapted energy

Adapted energy content to reduce meal volume and help compensate for a decreased appetite.

Aromatic choice

A specific aromatic profile with a dedicated texture to help stimulate the dog's appetite, particularly in cases prone to food aversion.

