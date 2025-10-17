Royal Canin Appetite Stimulation Fresh Frozen Dog Food
Wet food for Dog
APPETITE STIMULATION VETERINARY DIET FOR DOGS
AVAILABILITY
This veterinary formula is available at select retailers and veterinary clinics. Consult your veterinarian to see if it is the right choice for your pet's health needs, or find a trusted partner to purchase it if you have a prescription.
PRODUCT SUMMARY
ROYAL CANIN® Appetite Stimulation Fresh Dog Food offers another way to deliver precise nutrition to your dog. It combines the power of proven science with whole food ingredients and additional functional nutrients for a delicious meal. ROYAL CANIN® Appetite Stimulation Fresh Dog Food provides a highly palatable, high-calorie, high-protein recipe to promote healthy weight gain. The formula contains an immunity complex to help support recovery when natural defenses are down. If your dog is recovering from surgery, it’s essential that they eat a diet that helps sustain their recovery. The wholesome ingredients in ROYAL CANIN® Appetite Stimulation Fresh Dog Food helps encourage dogs to eat, and the high-calorie, high-protein formula promotes weight gain and helps prevent further weight loss at this crucial time. Each serving is carefully crafted with a unique combination of high-quality protein from pork and chicken; vitamins A & C and Beta-carotene from green beans, kale and mushrooms; and energy sources from potatoes. This easy to chew diet also includes omega-3 fatty acids and is enriched with EPA & DHA. Incorporate this fresh food into your dog’s routine. Serve as a standalone meal or feed together with ROYAL CANIN® dry kibbles and/or wet food that your veterinarian recommends. ROYAL CANIN® veterinary diets are formulated based on proven nutritional science in partnership with veterinarians, offering our most advanced nutrition to support your pet’s specific needs. Part of the ROYAL CANIN® Veterinary Health Nutrition range – it is recommended to seek the advice of a veterinarian before using this product.
BENEFITS
FOR ADULT DOGS IN RECOVERY
ROYAL CANIN® Appetite Stimulation Fresh Dog Food has a formula that provides a high-calorie, high-protein diet for healthy weight gain
IMMUNITY SUPPORT
Immunity complex precisely designed with vitamin C, vitamin E, lutein & taurine, which help support recovery if natural defenses are down.
A UNIQUE PROTEIN-RICH RECIPE
Combines specially selected ingredients like pork, chicken, green beans, potatoes, kale and mushrooms plus additional functional nutrients – for a complete and balanced diet
MICROBIOME & DIGESTION SUPPORT
Nourish your dog's microbiome and support their digestion with a combination of specific proteins, fiber sources and omega-3 fatty acids
DESIGNED BY VETERINARY NUTRITIONISTS
Always follow your veterinarian’s feeding guidelines