Royal Canin Appetite Stimulation Fresh Frozen Dog Food

ROYAL CANIN® Appetite Stimulation Fresh Dog Food offers another way to deliver precise nutrition to your dog. It combines the power of proven science with whole food ingredients and additional functional nutrients for a delicious meal. ROYAL CANIN® Appetite Stimulation Fresh Dog Food provides a highly palatable, high-calorie, high-protein recipe to promote healthy weight gain. The formula contains an immunity complex to help support recovery when natural defenses are down. If your dog is recovering from surgery, it’s essential that they eat a diet that helps sustain their recovery. The wholesome ingredients in ROYAL CANIN® Appetite Stimulation Fresh Dog Food helps encourage dogs to eat, and the high-calorie, high-protein formula promotes weight gain and helps prevent further weight loss at this crucial time. Each serving is carefully crafted with a unique combination of high-quality protein from pork and chicken; vitamins A & C and Beta-carotene from green beans, kale and mushrooms; and energy sources from potatoes. This easy to chew diet also includes omega-3 fatty acids and is enriched with EPA & DHA. Incorporate this fresh food into your dog’s routine. Serve as a standalone meal or feed together with ROYAL CANIN® dry kibbles and/or wet food that your veterinarian recommends. ROYAL CANIN® veterinary diets are formulated based on proven nutritional science in partnership with veterinarians, offering our most advanced nutrition to support your pet’s specific needs. Part of the ROYAL CANIN® Veterinary Health Nutrition range – it is recommended to seek the advice of a veterinarian before using this product.