Royal Canin Gastrointestinal Low Fat Frozen Dog Food
Wet food for Dog
GASTROINTESTINAL LOW FAT VETERINARY DIET FOR DOGS
AVAILABILITY
This veterinary formula is available at select retailers and veterinary clinics. Consult your veterinarian to see if it is the right choice for your pet's health needs, or find a trusted partner to purchase it if you have a prescription.
PRODUCT SUMMARY
ROYAL CANIN® Gastrointestinal Low Fat Fresh Dog Food offers another way to deliver precise nutrition to your dog. It combines the power of proven science with whole food ingredients and additional functional nutrients for a delicious meal. The diet is a gentle, low-fat option that helps support the digestive system for dogs with fat sensitivities, and is highly palatable even for picky eaters. Nourish your dog’s microbiome and support their digestion with wholesome ingredients. Each serving is carefully crafted with a combination of highly digestible lean protein from turkey, fiber from various sources, and omega-3 fatty acids from fish oil. This fresh diet also contains vitamins C & K, Beta-carotene, and magnesium from spinach and carrots. Incorporate this fresh food into your dog’s routine. Serve as a standalone meal, or feed together with ROYAL CANIN® Gastrointestinal Low Fat dry kibbles and/or loaf wet food to help maintain variety. Always consult your veterinarian before giving your dog this product, whether for full or mixed feeding. This diet is part of the ROYAL CANIN® Veterinary Health Nutrition range, formulated based on proven nutritional science in partnership with veterinarians for our most advanced nutrition to support your pet’s specific needs.
BENEFITS
FOR ADULT DOGS WITH FAT SENSITIVITIES
ROYAL CANIN® Gastrointestinal Low Fat Fresh Dog Food is a gentle, low-fat formula that helps support the digestive system
HIGH-QUALITY LEAN PROTEIN
Carefully crafted formula with highly digestible lean protein and appropriate calorie content to support a healthy body condition
MICROBIOME & DIGESTION SUPPORT
Nourish your dog's microbiome and support their digestion with a combination of specific protein, fiber sources and omega-3 fatty acids
HEALTHY & FIRM STOOLS
Gut-friendly fiber blend to support healthy and firm stools
DESIGNED BY VETERINARY NUTRITIONISTS
Always follow your veterinarian’s feeding guidelines