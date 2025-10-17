Royal Canin Gastrointestinal Low Fat Frozen Dog Food

ROYAL CANIN® Gastrointestinal Low Fat Fresh Dog Food offers another way to deliver precise nutrition to your dog. It combines the power of proven science with whole food ingredients and additional functional nutrients for a delicious meal. The diet is a gentle, low-fat option that helps support the digestive system for dogs with fat sensitivities, and is highly palatable even for picky eaters. Nourish your dog’s microbiome and support their digestion with wholesome ingredients. Each serving is carefully crafted with a combination of highly digestible lean protein from turkey, fiber from various sources, and omega-3 fatty acids from fish oil. This fresh diet also contains vitamins C & K, Beta-carotene, and magnesium from spinach and carrots. Incorporate this fresh food into your dog’s routine. Serve as a standalone meal, or feed together with ROYAL CANIN® Gastrointestinal Low Fat dry kibbles and/or loaf wet food to help maintain variety. Always consult your veterinarian before giving your dog this product, whether for full or mixed feeding. This diet is part of the ROYAL CANIN® Veterinary Health Nutrition range, formulated based on proven nutritional science in partnership with veterinarians for our most advanced nutrition to support your pet’s specific needs.