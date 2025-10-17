Royal Canin Selected Protein Pork Recipe Fresh Frozen Dog Food

ROYAL CANIN® Selected Protein Pork Recipe Fresh Dog Food offers another way to deliver precise nutrition to your dog. It combines the power of proven science with whole food ingredients and additional functional nutrients for a delicious meal. ROYAL CANIN® Selected Protein Pork Recipe Fresh Dog Food provides highly digestible protein appropriate for dogs with certain food sensitivities, and is highly palatable even for picky eaters. The selected protein makes the formula ideal as part of a dermatological diet for dogs with food sensitivities. Each serving is carefully crafted with a unique combination of high-quality protein from pork, essential vitamins from kale, and energy sources from potato and sweet potato. This fresh diet also includes omega-3 fatty acids and is enriched with EPA & DHA to help support sensitive skin. Incorporate this fresh food into your dog’s routine. Serve as a standalone meal or feed together with ROYAL CANIN® dry kibbles and/or wet food that your veterinarian recommends as complementary. ROYAL CANIN® veterinary diets are formulated based on proven nutritional science in partnership with veterinarians, offering our most advanced nutrition to support your pet’s specific needs. Part of the ROYAL CANIN® Veterinary Health Nutrition range – it is recommended to seek the advice of a veterinarian before using this product.