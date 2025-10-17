Royal Canin Selected Protein Pork Recipe Fresh Frozen Dog Food
Wet food for Dog
SELECTED PROTEIN PORK RECIPE VETERINARY DIET FOR DOGS
AVAILABILITY
This veterinary formula is available at select retailers and veterinary clinics. Consult your veterinarian to see if it is the right choice for your pet's health needs, or find a trusted partner to purchase it if you have a prescription.
PRODUCT SUMMARY
ROYAL CANIN® Selected Protein Pork Recipe Fresh Dog Food offers another way to deliver precise nutrition to your dog. It combines the power of proven science with whole food ingredients and additional functional nutrients for a delicious meal. ROYAL CANIN® Selected Protein Pork Recipe Fresh Dog Food provides highly digestible protein appropriate for dogs with certain food sensitivities, and is highly palatable even for picky eaters. The selected protein makes the formula ideal as part of a dermatological diet for dogs with food sensitivities. Each serving is carefully crafted with a unique combination of high-quality protein from pork, essential vitamins from kale, and energy sources from potato and sweet potato. This fresh diet also includes omega-3 fatty acids and is enriched with EPA & DHA to help support sensitive skin. Incorporate this fresh food into your dog’s routine. Serve as a standalone meal or feed together with ROYAL CANIN® dry kibbles and/or wet food that your veterinarian recommends as complementary. ROYAL CANIN® veterinary diets are formulated based on proven nutritional science in partnership with veterinarians, offering our most advanced nutrition to support your pet’s specific needs. Part of the ROYAL CANIN® Veterinary Health Nutrition range – it is recommended to seek the advice of a veterinarian before using this product.
BENEFITS
FOR GROWING PUPPIES & ADULT DOGS
ROYAL CANIN® Selected Protein Pork Recipe Fresh Dog Food has a formula that provides a single source of highly digestible animal protein
SKIN BARRIER PROTECTION
Enriched with EPA & DHA, known to help reduce signs of skin sensitivity
PROMOTES HEALTHY SKIN & COAT
Formulated with nutrients to help support the skin barrier, improve skin health, and promote a shiny coat
SELECTED PROTEIN
Single source of highly digestible animal protein which is appropriate for dogs with certain food sensitivities
MICROBIOME & DIGESTION SUPPORT
Nourish your dog’s microbiome and support their digestion with a combination of specific protein, fiber sources and omega-3 fatty acids
DESIGNED BY VETERINARY NUTRITIONISTS
Always follow your veterinarian’s feeding guidelines