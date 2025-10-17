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HomeDogsProductsVet ProductsRoyal Canin Selected Protein Pork Recipe Fresh Frozen Dog Food
Royal Canin Selected Protein Pork Recipe Fresh Frozen Dog Food
Royal Canin Selected Protein Pork Recipe Fresh Frozen Dog Food

Royal Canin Selected Protein Pork Recipe Fresh Frozen Dog Food

Wet food for Dog

SELECTED PROTEIN PORK RECIPE VETERINARY DIET FOR DOGS

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Sizes available

7x400 gg 7x400

What is the right portion?

AVAILABILITY

This veterinary formula is available at select retailers and veterinary clinics. Consult your veterinarian to see if it is the right choice for your pet's health needs, or find a trusted partner to purchase it if you have a prescription.

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PRODUCT SUMMARY

ROYAL CANIN® Selected Protein Pork Recipe Fresh Dog Food offers another way to deliver precise nutrition to your dog. It combines the power of proven science with whole food ingredients and additional functional nutrients for a delicious meal. ROYAL CANIN® Selected Protein Pork Recipe Fresh Dog Food provides highly digestible protein appropriate for dogs with certain food sensitivities, and is highly palatable even for picky eaters. The selected protein makes the formula ideal as part of a dermatological diet for dogs with food sensitivities. Each serving is carefully crafted with a unique combination of high-quality protein from pork, essential vitamins from kale, and energy sources from potato and sweet potato. This fresh diet also includes omega-3 fatty acids and is enriched with EPA & DHA to help support sensitive skin. Incorporate this fresh food into your dog’s routine. Serve as a standalone meal or feed together with ROYAL CANIN® dry kibbles and/or wet food that your veterinarian recommends as complementary. ROYAL CANIN® veterinary diets are formulated based on proven nutritional science in partnership with veterinarians, offering our most advanced nutrition to support your pet’s specific needs. Part of the ROYAL CANIN® Veterinary Health Nutrition range – it is recommended to seek the advice of a veterinarian before using this product.

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BENEFITS

FOR GROWING PUPPIES & ADULT DOGS

ROYAL CANIN® Selected Protein Pork Recipe Fresh Dog Food has a formula that provides a single source of highly digestible animal protein

SKIN BARRIER PROTECTION

Enriched with EPA & DHA, known to help reduce signs of skin sensitivity

PROMOTES HEALTHY SKIN & COAT

Formulated with nutrients to help support the skin barrier, improve skin health, and promote a shiny coat

SELECTED PROTEIN

Single source of highly digestible animal protein which is appropriate for dogs with certain food sensitivities

MICROBIOME & DIGESTION SUPPORT

Nourish your dog’s microbiome and support their digestion with a combination of specific protein, fiber sources and omega-3 fatty acids

DESIGNED BY VETERINARY NUTRITIONISTS

Always follow your veterinarian’s feeding guidelines

PRODUCT DETAILS