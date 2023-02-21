Canine Satiety + Hydrolyzed Protein
Dry food for Dog
Complete and balanced food for adult dogs.
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
Effective weight management
Provides safe weight loss and helps avoid weight regain. 97% of dogs lost weight in 3 months using this nutritional approach
Begging control
High natural fiber level keeps dogs satisfied between meals. Nutritional approach shown to help control begging in 83% of dogs during weight loss
Skin barrier
Formulated to support the skin’s natural protective barrier for skin health
Hydrolyzed protein
Hydrolyzed soy protein, composed of low molecular weight peptides, is highly digestible and supports gastrointestinal and dermatological health.
Ingredients: Hydrolyzed soy protein, brewers rice, powdered cellulose, natural flavors, chicken fat, pea fiber, dried plain beet pulp, fish oil, calcium carbonate, potassium chloride, monocalcium phosphate, vegetable oil, psyllium seed husk, fructooligosaccharides, sodium tripolyphosphate, choline chloride, DL-methionine, vitamins [DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E), niacin supplement, L-ascorbyl-2-polyphosphate (source of vitamin C), D-calcium pantothenate, biotin, pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6), riboflavin supplement, thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1), vitamin A acetate, vitamin B12 supplement, folic acid], taurine, marigold extract (Tagetes erecta L.), magnesium oxide, N-butyric acid, trace minerals [zinc proteinate, zinc oxide, manganese proteinate, manganous oxide, copper sulfate, ferrous sulfate, sodium selenite, copper proteinate, calcium iodate], GLA safflower oil, L-carnitine, rosemary extract, preserved with mixed tocopherols and citric acid.
Guaranteed analysis: Crude Protein (min.) 28.0%, Crude Fat (min.) 7.5%, Crude Fiber (min.) 15.4%, Crude Fiber (max.) 19.4%, Moisture (max.) 10.0%.
Calorie content: This diet contains 2852 kilocalories of metabolizable energy (ME) per kilogram or 234 kilocalories ME per cup on an as fed basis (calculated).