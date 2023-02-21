Save 15% on your first purchase. Enter SAVE15 at checkout.

Canine Satiety + Hydrolyzed Protein

Dry food for Dog

Complete and balanced food for adult dogs.

Sizes available

6.6lb

15.4lb

24.2lb

What is the right portion?

AVAILABILITY

This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.

Find a local retailer

Effective weight management

Provides safe weight loss and helps avoid weight regain. 97% of dogs lost weight in 3 months using this nutritional approach

Begging control

High natural fiber level keeps dogs satisfied between meals. Nutritional approach shown to help control begging in 83% of dogs during weight loss

Skin barrier

Formulated to support the skin’s natural protective barrier for skin health

Hydrolyzed protein

Hydrolyzed soy protein, composed of low molecular weight peptides, is highly digestible and supports gastrointestinal and dermatological health.

PRODUCT DETAILS

product details accompanying image

