Canine Satiety® Support Weight Management
Dry food for Dog
Royal Canin Satiety Support Weight Management is a veterinary-exclusive dry dog food formulated to help obese and overweight adult dogs lose weight and help reduce their begging behavior
Sizes available
7.7lb
17.6lb
24.2lb
AVAILABILITY
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
IDEAL WEIGHT
High protein helps maintain lean muscle mass as dogs achieve their ideal weight
SATISFIES HUNGER
A special blend of fibers in this dry food helps dogs feel full and helps satisfy hunger
BONE AND JOINT SUPPORT
Targeted nutrients support bones and joints placed under stress by excess body weight
Ingredient: Powdered cellulose, chicken by-product meal, corn, wheat gluten, wheat, corn gluten meal, natural flavors, dried plain beet pulp, chicken fat, fish oil, pea fiber, potassium chloride, calcium carbonate, vegetable oil, psyllium seed husk, fructooligosaccharides, sodium tripolyphosphate, choline chloride, vitamins [DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E), L-ascorbyl-2-polyphosphate (source of vitamin C), niacin supplement, biotin, riboflavin supplement, D-calcium pantothenate, thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1), pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6), vitamin A acetate, vitamin B12 supplement, folic acid, vitamin D3 supplement], glucosamine hydrochloride, taurine, DL-methionine, L-lysine, salt, marigold extract (Tagetes erecta L.), magnesium oxide, trace minerals [zinc proteinate, zinc oxide, manganese proteinate, ferrous sulfate, manganous oxide, copper sulfate, calcium iodate, sodium selenite, copper proteinate], L-carnitine, chondroitin sulfate, rosemary extract, preserved with mixed tocopherols and citric acid.
Guaranteed analysis: Crude Protein (min.) 28.0%, Crude Fat (min.) 7.5%, Crude Fat (max.) 11.5%, Crude Fiber (min.) 14.8%, Crude Fiber (max.) 18.8%, Moisture (max.) 10.0%, Glucosamine* (min.) 1425 mg/kg, Chondroitin sulfate* (min.) 80 mg/kg. *Not recognized as an essential nutrient by the AAFCO Dog Food Nutrient Profiles.
Calorie content: This diet contains 2887 kilocalories of metabolizable energy (ME) per kilogram or 214 kilocalories ME per cup on an as fed basis (calculated).