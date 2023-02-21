Save 15% on your first auto-ship purchase. Enter SAVE15 at checkout.

Canine Satiety® Support Weight Management

Canine Satiety® Support Weight Management

Dry food for Dog

Royal Canin Satiety Support Weight Management is a veterinary-exclusive dry dog food formulated to help obese and overweight adult dogs lose weight and help reduce their begging behavior

Sizes available

7.7lb

17.6lb

24.2lb

AVAILABILITY

This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.

IDEAL WEIGHT

High protein helps maintain lean muscle mass as dogs achieve their ideal weight

SATISFIES HUNGER

A special blend of fibers in this dry food helps dogs feel full and helps satisfy hunger

BONE AND JOINT SUPPORT

Targeted nutrients support bones and joints placed under stress by excess body weight

PRODUCT DETAILS

product details accompanying image

Promoting pet health and wellbeing

Creating value for our entire ecosystem

Committed to become certified carbon neutral by 2025