Canine Selected Protein PR
Dry food for Dog
Royal Canin Selected Protein Adult PR dry dog food is a veterinary exclusive diet made with potato, rabbit and hydrolyzed soy for dogs with food sensitivities
Sizes available
7.7lb
17.6lb
25lb
AVAILABILITY
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
LIMITED INGREDIENTS
Made with potato, rabbit, and hydrolyzed soy, which are rarely associated with food sensitivities in dogs
SKIN SUPPORT
Essential nutrients reinforce the skin barrier to support healthy skin in dogs with skin irritation and sensitivities
SKIN AND COAT HEALTH
EPA & DHA, omega-3 fatty acids from fish oil, promote skin and coat health
COMPLETE & BALANCED
This adult dog food is a complete and balanced diet that can be used for elimination diet trials and long-term nutrition