Save 15% on your first purchase. Enter SAVE15 at checkout.

Royal Canin® Skintopic Adult Loaf in Sauce Canned Dog Food

Royal Canin® Skintopic Adult Loaf in Sauce Canned Dog Food

Wet food for Dog

Complete and balanced food for adult dogs.

Sizes available

12 x 13.5oz

AVAILABILITY

This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.

IMPROVE QUALITY OF LIFE

Clinically proven to improve quality of life by managing itchiness in dogs with dermatological signs.

SUPPORT SKIN HEALTH

Helps to soothe and nourish skin and supports healthy digestion.

SKIN BARRIER AND IMMUNITY

Supports skin immunity and promotes the natural protective barrier of the skin.

Promoting pet health and wellbeing

Creating value for our entire ecosystem

Committed to become certified carbon neutral by 2025