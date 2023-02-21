Save 15% on your first purchase. Enter SAVE15 at checkout.

Canine Satiety Treats

ROYAL CANIN SATIETY Treats are intended for adult dogs and are scientifically formulated to be compatible with ROYAL CANIN VETERINARY DIET SATIETY Canine formulas for use during a veterinary dietary management program.

1 x 17.6oz

This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.

Only 3.5 kcal per treat to support a healthy weight.

Promotes a urinary environment unfavorable to the development of both struvite and calcium oxalate crystals.

