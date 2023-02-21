Canine Satiety Treats
ROYAL CANIN SATIETY Treats are intended for adult dogs and are scientifically formulated to be compatible with ROYAL CANIN VETERINARY DIET SATIETY Canine formulas for use during a veterinary dietary management program.
Sizes available
1 x 17.6oz
AVAILABILITY
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
LOW CALORIE
Only 3.5 kcal per treat to support a healthy weight.
S/O INDEX
Promotes a urinary environment unfavorable to the development of both struvite and calcium oxalate crystals.
Chicken by-product meal, pea fiber, powdered cellulose, wheat gluten, tapioca, wheat, dried chicory root, corn gluten meal, corn, natural flavors, chicken fat, psyllium seed husk, fish oil, salt, potassium chloride, fructooligosaccharides, sodium tripolyphosphate, calcium carbonate, choline chloride, vitamins [DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E), L-ascorbyl-2-polyphosphate (source of vitamin C), niacin supplement, biotin, riboflavin supplement, D-calcium pantothenate, pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6), thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1), vitamin A acetate, vitamin B12 supplement, folic acid, vitamin D3 supplement], DL-methionine, taurine, N-butyric acid, marigold extract (Tagetes erecta L.), glucosamine hydrochloride, L-lysine, trace minerals [zinc proteinate, zinc oxide, manganese proteinate, ferrous sulfate, manganous oxide, copper sulfate, calcium iodate, sodium selenite, copper proteinate], magnesium oxide, L-carnitine, chondroitin sulfate, rosemary extract, preserved with mixed tocopherols and citric acid.
Crude Protein (min.) 28.0%, Crude Fat (min.) 7.5%, Crude Fiber (max.) 16.5%, Moisture (max.) 10.0%, Glucosamine* (min.) 738.75 mg/kg, Chondroitin sulfate* (min.) 8 mg/kg. *Not recognized as an essential nutrient by the AAFCO Dog Food Nutrient Profiles.
This diet contains 2925 kilocalories of metabolizable energy (ME) per kilogram or 3.5 kilocalories ME per treat on an as fed basis (calculated).
ROYAL CANIN® SATIETY™ Canine Treats are intended for intermittent or supplemental feeding only.
To be used as recommended by your veterinarian.