Save 15% on your first purchase. Enter SAVE15 at checkout.

Canine Urinary SO® + Satiety loaf in sauce

Canine Urinary SO® + Satiety loaf in sauce

Wet food for Dog

Complete and balanced food for adult dogs.

Sizes available

1 x 13.5oz

What is the right portion?

AVAILABILITY

This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.

Find a local retailer

Urinary tract health

This diet helps to dissolve pure struvite uroliths and helps prevent struvite and calcium oxalate crystals from forming.

Low RSS

Relative Supersaturation (RSS) methodology predicts the crystallization potential of urine. RSS is used to develop diets that lower the concentration of ions contributing to struvite and calcium oxalate urolithiasis.

Controlled magnesium

Reduced level of magnesium, a natural component of struvite stones.

S/O Index

This diet promotes a urinary environment unfavorable to the development of both struvite and calcium oxalate crystals.

Weight management

Formulated to support safe weight loss, control begging and help limit weight regain.

PRODUCT DETAILS

product details accompanying image

Promoting pet health and wellbeing

Creating value for our entire ecosystem

Committed to become certified carbon neutral by 2025