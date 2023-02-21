Canine Urinary SO®
Dry food for Dog
Royal Canin Urinary SO is a veterinary-exclusive adult dog food for dogs with urinary health concerns
Sizes available
6.6lb
17.6lb
25.3lb
AVAILABILITY
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
HELPS DISSOLVE STONES
Innovative urinary tract dog food helps dissolve pure struvite stones and helps prevent calcium oxalate stones
BLADDER HEALTH
Lowers the risk of crystal formation using RSS methodology for dog bladder health
HELPS PREVENT STONE REOCCURANCE
Specialized diet, with a reduced level of magnesium, helps prevent struvite stones from reoccurring
S/O INDEX
The exclusive S/O Index creates an environment unfavorable to crystal formation in the bladder to support urinary health
Ingredients: Brewers rice, corn, chicken fat, chicken by-product meal, brewers rice flour, corn gluten meal, natural flavors, salt, powdered cellulose, potassium chloride, vegetable oil, calcium sulfate, fish oil, monocalcium phosphate, DL-methionine, fructooligosaccharides, L-lysine, choline chloride, taurine, vitamins [DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E), biotin, D-calcium pantothenate, vitamin A acetate, niacin supplement, pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6), thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1), vitamin B12 supplement, riboflavin supplement, vitamin D3 supplement, folic acid], trace minerals [zinc proteinate, zinc oxide, ferrous sulfate, manganese proteinate, manganous oxide, copper sulfate, calcium iodate, sodium selenite, copper proteinate], marigold extract (Tagetes erecta L.), L-tryptophan, rosemary extract, preserved with mixed tocopherols and citric acid.
Guaranteed Analysis: Crude Protein (min.) 17.0%, Crude Fat (min.) 15.0%, Crude Fiber (max.) 3.7%, Moisture (max.) 10.0%, Eicosapentaenoic Acid (EPA) (min.) 0.08%, Docosahexaenoic Acid (DHA) (min.) 0.05%, Calcium (max.) 0.75%, Phosphorus (max.) 0.7%, Magnesium (max.) 0.08%, Vitamin E (min.) 350 IU/kg, Lutein* (min.) 5 mg/kg. *Not recognized as an essential nutrient by the AAFCO Dog Food Nutrient Profiles.
Calorie Content: This diet contains 3741 kilocalories of metabolizable energy (ME) per kilogram or 333 kilocalories ME per cup on an as fed basis (calculated).