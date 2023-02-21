Save 15% on your first purchase. Enter SAVE15 at checkout.

Canine Urinary SO®

Dry food for Dog

Royal Canin Urinary SO is a veterinary-exclusive adult dog food for dogs with urinary health concerns

Sizes available

6.6lb

17.6lb

25.3lb

AVAILABILITY

This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.

HELPS DISSOLVE STONES

Innovative urinary tract dog food helps dissolve pure struvite stones and helps prevent calcium oxalate stones

BLADDER HEALTH

Lowers the risk of crystal formation using RSS methodology for dog bladder health

HELPS PREVENT STONE REOCCURANCE

Specialized diet, with a reduced level of magnesium, helps prevent struvite stones from reoccurring

S/O INDEX

The exclusive S/O Index creates an environment unfavorable to crystal formation in the bladder to support urinary health

PRODUCT DETAILS

