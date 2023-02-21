Save 15% on your first purchase. Enter SAVE15 at checkout.

Canine Urinary SO® Loaf

Canine Urinary SO® Loaf

Wet food for Dog

Complete and balanced food for adult dogs.

Sizes available

12 x 13.5oz

What is the right portion?

AVAILABILITY

This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.

Find a local retailer

Struvite dissolution

Provides nutrition that aids in the management of pure struvite uroliths.

S/O Index

This diet promotes a urinary environment unfavorable to the development of both struvite and calcium oxalate crystals.

Low RSS

Relative Super Saturation (RSS) methodology predicts the crystallization potential of urine RSS is used to develop diets that lower the concentration of ions contributing to struvite and calcium oxalate urolithiasis.

Urine dilution

Increasing the urine volume simultaneously reduces the saturation of urine with calcium oxalate and struvite crystals.

Controlled magnesium

Reduced level of magnesium, a natural component of struvite stones.

PRODUCT DETAILS

product details accompanying image

Promoting pet health and wellbeing

Creating value for our entire ecosystem

Committed to become certified carbon neutral by 2025