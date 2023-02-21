Canine Urinary SO® Small Dog
Dry food for Dog
Royal Canin Urinary SO is a veterinary-exclusive adult dog food for small dogs under 22 lb with urinary health concerns
Sizes available
8.8lb
AVAILABILITY
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
HELPS DISSOLVE STONES
Innovative urinary tract dog food helps dissolve pure struvite stones and helps prevent calcium oxalate stones
SPECIALIZED KIBBLE
Adapted kibble size for small dogs encourages chewing to help reduce tartar buildup
BLADDER HEALTH
Lowers the risk of crystal formation using RSS methodology for dog bladder health
S/O INDEX
The exclusive S/O Index creates an environment unfavorable to crystal formation in the bladder to support urinary health
Ingredients: Brewers rice, corn, chicken fat, chicken by-product meal, corn gluten meal, natural flavors, salt, wheat gluten, powdered cellulose, potassium chloride, vegetable oil, calcium sulfate, monocalcium phosphate, fish oil, DL-methionine, fructooligosaccharides, sodium tripolyphosphate, L-lysine, choline chloride, taurine, trace minerals [zinc proteinate, manganese proteinate, ferrous sulfate, zinc oxide, manganous oxide, copper sulfate, calcium iodate, sodium selenite, copper proteinate], vitamins [DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E), biotin, D-calcium pantothenate, vitamin A acetate, niacin supplement, pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6), thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1), vitamin B12 supplement, riboflavin supplement, vitamin D3 supplement, folic acid], marigold extract (Tagetes erecta L.), rosemary extract, preserved with mixed tocopherols and citric acid.
Guaranteed Analysis: Crude Protein (min.) 18.0%, Crude Fat (min.) 15.0%, Crude Fiber (max.) 3.6%, Moisture (max.) 10.0%, Calcium (max.) 1.0%, Phosphorus (max.) 1.0%, Magnesium (max.) 0.08%.
Calorie Content: This diet contains 3727 kilocalories of metabolizable energy (ME) per kilogram or 358 kilocalories ME per cup on an as fed basis (calculated).