Canine Vegetarian loaf in sauce

Royal Canin Vegetarian is a veterinary-exclusive wet dog food for dogs with skin sensitivities
Sizes available
1 x 13.5oz
AVAILABILITY
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
VEGETARIAN DOG FOOD
Helps minimize the risk of reaction with a formula containing proteins entirely from vegetable origins
DIGESTIVE HEALTH
A specific nutrient blend provides digestive support
Ingredients: Water sufficient for processing, soy protein isolate, brewers rice flour, brewers rice, vegetable oil, brown rice, flax meal, powdered cellulose, natural flavors, guar gum, tricalcium phosphate, carrageenan, potassium chloride, potassium citrate, sodium tripolyphosphate, calcium sulfate, choline chloride, sodium silico aluminate, inulin, citric acid, L-lysine, taurine, sodium carbonate, marigold extract (Tagetes erecta L.), vitamins [DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E), biotin, D-calcium pantothenate, vitamin A acetate, niacin supplement, pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6), thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1), vitamin B12 supplement, vitamin D3 supplement, riboflavin supplement, folic acid], trace minerals [zinc oxide, ferrous sulfate, zinc proteinate, copper sulfate, manganous oxide, sodium selenite, calcium iodate], magnesium oxide, salt.
Guaranteed analysis: Crude Protein (min.) 6.3%, Crude Fat (min.) 1.8%, Crude Fiber (max.) 1.9%, Moisture (max.) 78.8%.
Calorie content: This diet contains 886 kcal ME/kg; 341 kcal ME/can on an as fed basis (calculated).