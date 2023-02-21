Canine Vegetarian loaf in sauce

Wet food for Dog

Royal Canin Vegetarian is a veterinary-exclusive wet dog food for dogs with skin sensitivities

Sizes available

1 x 13.5oz

AVAILABILITY

This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.

VEGETARIAN DOG FOOD

Helps minimize the risk of reaction with a formula containing proteins entirely from vegetable origins

DIGESTIVE HEALTH

A specific nutrient blend provides digestive support

PRODUCT DETAILS

product details accompanying image

