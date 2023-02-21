Canine Weight Control Medium Dog
Dry food for Dog
Royal Canin Canine Weight Control Medium Dog Dry Dog Food is a veterinary-exclusive formula for spayed or neutered adult dogs weighing 22-55 lb with a tendency to gain weight.
17.6lb
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
APPETITE CONTROL
A special blend of fibers regulates appetite and energy intake, helping dogs feel full between meals
SKIN AND COAT SUPPORT
Omega-6 and omega-3 fatty acids, including EPA and DHA, support skin and coat health
DIGESTIVE HEALTH
Targeted nutrition promotes healthy digestion with prebiotics to nourish the microbiome
Ingredients: Corn, chicken by-product meal, corn gluten meal, barley, pea fiber, wheat gluten, powdered cellulose, natural flavors, chicken fat, dried plain beet pulp, vegetable oil, fish oil, sodium silico aluminate, powdered psyllium seed husk, potassium chloride, salt, calcium carbonate, fructooligosaccharides, choline chloride, DL-methionine, vitamins [DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E), L-ascorbyl-2-polyphosphate (source of vitamin C), biotin, D-calcium pantothenate, vitamin A acetate, pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6), niacin supplement, folic acid, vitamin B12 supplement, thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1), vitamin D3 supplement, riboflavin supplement], L-lysine, taurine, trace minerals [zinc proteinate, manganese proteinate, zinc oxide, ferrous sulfate, manganous oxide, copper sulfate, sodium selenite, calcium iodate, copper proteinate], GLA safflower oil, L-carnitine, marigold extract (Tagetes erecta L.), rosemary extract, preserved with mixed tocopherols and citric acid.
Guaranteed analysis: Crude Protein (min.) 26.0%, Crude Fat (min.) 9.0%, Crude Fat (max.) 13.0%, Crude Fiber (max.) 9.0%, Moisture (max.) 10.0%, Eicosapentaenoic + Docosahexaenoic acid (EPA+DHA) (min.) 0.18%, Omega-6 fatty acids* (min.) 1.85%, Omega-3 fatty acids* (min.) 0.35%, Gamma Linolenic Acid* (min.) 0.01%. *Not recognized as an essential nutrient by the AAFCO Dog Food Nutrient Profiles.
Calorie content: This diet contains 3301 kilocalories of metabolizable energy (ME) per kilogram or 277 kilocalories ME per cup on an as fed basis (calculated).