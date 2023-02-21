Save 15% on your first purchase. Enter SAVE15 at checkout.

Canine Weight Control loaf in sauce

Canine Weight Control loaf in sauce

Wet food for Dog

Complete and balanced nutrition for adult dogs

Sizes available

1 x 13.5oz

What is the right portion?

AVAILABILITY

This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.

Find a local retailer

Ideal bodyweight

Adapted formula and energy levels to help dogs maintain an ideal weight.

Digestive health

A highly digestible formula to support healthy digestion.

Skin and coat

Contains nutrients that support hair growth and coat shine.

S/O Index

This diet promotes a urinary environment unfavorable to the development of both struvite and calcium oxalate crystals.

PRODUCT DETAILS

product details accompanying image

Promoting pet health and wellbeing

Creating value for our entire ecosystem

Committed to become certified carbon neutral by 2025