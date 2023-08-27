Save 15% on your first auto-ship purchase. Enter SAVE15 at checkout.

How to prepare for your puppy's first walk

Before taking your puppy on their first walk, it is important to prepare them so their first experience can be as enjoyable as possible. Walks are important for dogs as it allows them to use their natural instincts, like sniffing and exploring. Even if you have a yard for your dog to walk around, taking them to different places will help them adapt to new environments.
When can your puppy go outside for the first time?

Young puppies have immature immune systems and are susceptible to serious diseases like parvovirus and distemper. Until your puppy is fully vaccinated, use a secured stroller or carrier to take them outside into the world. The smells, sounds and sights will fascinate and exhaust them even without their paws touching the ground.

Your puppy can venture outside with you (always supervised) into a secured area where no unfamiliar animals go. Taking your puppy out on a leash during toilet training or for short exploration adventures allows your puppy to get used to being on a leash early on.

 

Preparing your puppy for a successful first walk

There are various things you can do to prepare before your puppy’s first walk so that it is successful:

Try baby steps

Puppies can easily become frightened and overwhelmed so it is important to make sure that their first experience is in a quiet location with minimal distractions. That way they will more likely adapt to and enjoy the experience.

Practice makes perfect

To get your puppy used to walking on a leash, try testing it by walking them in the yard. It will take time for your puppy to get used to leashes, harnesses and collars. 

Watch out for any distractions

When your puppy is distracted by something, regain your puppy’s attention by calling them and reward them when they listen.

Practice makes perfect!

Your puppy should walk on the lead without fighting it. Practice in your yard or inside the house before the walk so the puppy is comfortable with their collar, harness, or leash. Your puppy most likely won’t master this on their first walk.

Let your puppy set the pace

Don't expect your puppy's walking pace to be consistent. Puppies explore with their eyes, ears, nose and mouth (make sure to supervise what they pick up). Walking can quickly become frustrating if you expect your puppy to walk calmly beside you on their first excursions outside.

Be prepared

During training it is important to take water, treats and poop bags with you on walks, but remember when giving treats to take the calories out of their portions as you don’t want to overfeed.

 

How to train your puppy to walk on a leash

When walking your dog on a lead there are things you should consider and incorporate so that the process feels like second nature to your puppy.

1/3

Collars and leashes

Introduce a collar and leash early so your puppy can get used to it as a part of their routine. If your puppy has never worn a collar, when inside, make sure to put it loosely on them until they are comfortable for it to be fitted. The same process applies to a leash and harness. To start with, let your puppy wander around the house/yard so they can familiarize themselves with the leash before taking them out. When walking your puppy, it is important to keep practicing so they see leashes, harnesses, and collars as positive.
2/3

Practice, practice, practice

Practice, practice, practice until your puppy is comfortable and eager to wear the collar and leash. You can even practice in the house between walks until your puppy has learned to remain calm and walk on a loose leash.

3/3

Teach them not to pull

The next step in training your puppy to walk on a lead is teaching your puppy to remain with you. Reward them when they are standing or sitting by your side. Use whatever cue you prefer but use it consistently. This teaches your puppy to associate the cue with remaining by your side. Making cues and the desired behaviors clear helps your puppy learn faster. Once they understand they get a reward and praise for remaining near you, take a step back. If they step with you and stay by your side, give big rewards and praise. Do this multiple times until your puppy knows the best place to be is close to you.
How long and how often should you walk your puppy?

Puppies have low stamina and will sit down and be done walking when they get tired. The distance and duration of walks depend on your puppy's physical condition, breed, and stamina.

How often should you walk your puppy?

How often you should walk your puppy depends as the physical condition and stamina will vary based on breed.

The general rule of thumb for walks is five minutes for every month of your puppy’s age. However, it is important to watch for signs that your puppy is getting tired as you are walking them.

Typical signs of exhaustion include:

• Panting

• Yawning

• Loss of interest

• Refusing to walk further

• Licking lips

When your puppy shows these signs, it typically means you have over-walked them and you may need to carry them home as they are too tired.

 

Tracking your distance

The distance of your walk varies as well. A Golden Retriever with more energy will walk further than a small Yorkie. In their first year, puppies should go on short rather than long walks. Tender paw pads can become sore, and underdeveloped joints can be damaged.

Tips to safely walk your puppy

How should a collar sit on your puppy?

A collar should be well-fitted. If you are unsure about using a collar, then harnesses are a great alternative as they cause a lot less strain to their neck.

 

Why are tags important?

Dog tags contain contact information for you as the owner so that when you take your puppy/dog out you can identify them or someone else can if they were to get lost. Tags are a good option but not a replacement for more accurate ID options like microchips.

 

What are the essentials to take on a walk?

The important items to take on your walk are poop bags, treats and fresh water (via a pet bottle or portable water bowl).

 

Can puppies interact before their vaccinations?

Yes! - While you should not walk your puppy before their vaccinations, you can take different approaches of introducing them to other puppies through puppy training classes as all the puppies should be at the same vaccination stages.

 

What conditions should you not walk your puppy?

It is crucial to pay attention to the weather when preparing to walk your puppy. Hot weather can cause burns to paw pads easily. Also, cold conditions can cut paw pads and cause frostbite. If you are in an area prone to extreme weather, consider buying a dog coat and a set of dog boots.

 

