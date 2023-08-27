How to prepare for your puppy's first walk

Young puppies have immature immune systems and are susceptible to serious diseases like parvovirus and distemper. Until your puppy is fully vaccinated, use a secured stroller or carrier to take them outside into the world. The smells, sounds and sights will fascinate and exhaust them even without their paws touching the ground.

Your puppy can venture outside with you (always supervised) into a secured area where no unfamiliar animals go. Taking your puppy out on a leash during toilet training or for short exploration adventures allows your puppy to get used to being on a leash early on.