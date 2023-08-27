How to prepare for your puppy's first walk
When can your puppy go outside for the first time?
Young puppies have immature immune systems and are susceptible to serious diseases like parvovirus and distemper. Until your puppy is fully vaccinated, use a secured stroller or carrier to take them outside into the world. The smells, sounds and sights will fascinate and exhaust them even without their paws touching the ground.
Your puppy can venture outside with you (always supervised) into a secured area where no unfamiliar animals go. Taking your puppy out on a leash during toilet training or for short exploration adventures allows your puppy to get used to being on a leash early on.
Preparing your puppy for a successful first walk
There are various things you can do to prepare before your puppy’s first walk so that it is successful:
Try baby steps
Practice makes perfect
Watch out for any distractions
Practice makes perfect!
Your puppy should walk on the lead without fighting it. Practice in your yard or inside the house before the walk so the puppy is comfortable with their collar, harness, or leash. Your puppy most likely won’t master this on their first walk.
Let your puppy set the pace
Don't expect your puppy's walking pace to be consistent. Puppies explore with their eyes, ears, nose and mouth (make sure to supervise what they pick up). Walking can quickly become frustrating if you expect your puppy to walk calmly beside you on their first excursions outside.
Be prepared
How to train your puppy to walk on a leash
When walking your dog on a lead there are things you should consider and incorporate so that the process feels like second nature to your puppy.
Collars and leashes
Practice, practice, practice
Practice, practice, practice until your puppy is comfortable and eager to wear the collar and leash. You can even practice in the house between walks until your puppy has learned to remain calm and walk on a loose leash.
Teach them not to pull
How long and how often should you walk your puppy?
Puppies have low stamina and will sit down and be done walking when they get tired. The distance and duration of walks depend on your puppy's physical condition, breed, and stamina.
How often should you walk your puppy?
How often you should walk your puppy depends as the physical condition and stamina will vary based on breed.
The general rule of thumb for walks is five minutes for every month of your puppy’s age. However, it is important to watch for signs that your puppy is getting tired as you are walking them.
Typical signs of exhaustion include:
• Panting
• Yawning
• Loss of interest
• Refusing to walk further
• Licking lips
When your puppy shows these signs, it typically means you have over-walked them and you may need to carry them home as they are too tired.
Tracking your distance
The distance of your walk varies as well. A Golden Retriever with more energy will walk further than a small Yorkie. In their first year, puppies should go on short rather than long walks. Tender paw pads can become sore, and underdeveloped joints can be damaged.
Tips to safely walk your puppy
How should a collar sit on your puppy?
A collar should be well-fitted. If you are unsure about using a collar, then harnesses are a great alternative as they cause a lot less strain to their neck.
Why are tags important?
Dog tags contain contact information for you as the owner so that when you take your puppy/dog out you can identify them or someone else can if they were to get lost. Tags are a good option but not a replacement for more accurate ID options like microchips.
What are the essentials to take on a walk?
The important items to take on your walk are poop bags, treats and fresh water (via a pet bottle or portable water bowl).
Can puppies interact before their vaccinations?
Yes! - While you should not walk your puppy before their vaccinations, you can take different approaches of introducing them to other puppies through puppy training classes as all the puppies should be at the same vaccination stages.
What conditions should you not walk your puppy?
It is crucial to pay attention to the weather when preparing to walk your puppy. Hot weather can cause burns to paw pads easily. Also, cold conditions can cut paw pads and cause frostbite. If you are in an area prone to extreme weather, consider buying a dog coat and a set of dog boots.
