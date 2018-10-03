Good behavior and obedience need to start early. A dog's training program must start as early as possible, because at a young age they have an excellent capacity for learning. Your dog should understand the basic rules of life, even as a puppy, to help them become confident, even-tempered adult dogs and avoid any nervousness that could lead to destructive behavior.

House-training your puppy

Your puppy will most likely not be house-trained when you bring them home and so accidents may occur in their first weeks. Often, a puppy will have an accident in the home because they are given too much freedom, too soon, and are unsure of the appropriate place to urinate.

To avoid this, there are a number of steps you can take:

Ensure your puppy only has access to one or two rooms in the house, where the family spend the most time

Crate the puppy when you can't supervise them. Puppies are less likely to soil their sleeping area as they see this as their safe space and want to keep it clean

Have regularly scheduled feeding times. This will allow you to monitor the puppy more closely, as they are more likely to need to be let out soon after they've eaten

It's important to reinforce desired actions, so congratulate your puppy for urinating outside

To make sure you can give them immediate praise, it's a good idea to go outside with your puppy

Never punish or reprimand a puppy who has an "accident." Instead, find ways to prevent your puppy from ever having the need to urinate indoors

Don't wait for your puppy to signal that they want to go out. Most puppies will not learn to signal their need until they first learn to "hold" in the house. Take them out on a regular schedule

Take them out frequently, after every meal and nap, before bed, and as soon as you get up in the morning so they get used to this routine. At the beginning, take them to the same place every time so they can recognize their own scent.

If you notice your puppy turning around and around, or sniffing the floor indoors, this is a sign that they need to go. In the event of an "accident," don't scold your puppy, but disinfect the spot to remove their smell. Don't clear it up while they are in the room and don't use bleach, both to avoid stimulating their interest.