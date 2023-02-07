Key nutrients for puppies

We select ingredients according to their nutritional profile, their quality, and their sustainability. Those ingredients are a means for ensuring puppies get the necessary nutrients for healthy growth and development. Like a complex puzzle, a complete and balanced diet offers the precise combination of the nutrients that a puppy needs to develop healthily.

The developmental needs of puppies

The needs of growing puppies are very different from those of adult dogs, and not remotely similar to those of humans. Their diet must provide them with the nutrients needed to maintain ideal body condition, and with the right nutrient mix to develop their bodies and ensure correct growth. It must also take into account their immature digestion, immunity, and baby teeth. A perfectly tailored nutritional solution supports the body's growth, energy needs, and immune function.

Key requirements of a puppy's diet

High energy provision to aid growth

Tailored to mouth size and dental structure

Supports immature immune system

Aids cognitive, skeletal, and cell development

Easily digestible

Carbohydrates

The term “carbohydrates” mostly includes sugars, fiber, and starch. They play an essential role in enhancing digestion in cats and dogs. Sugars and starch that are used in ROYAL CANIN® diets are useful as an easily digestible form of energy for growing puppies.

Dietary fiber

Dietary fiber can be found in carbohydrate-like substances such as pectin, cellulose, and lignin. They are sourced from plant materials such as whole meal cereals, root vegetables, fruit, and gelling agents. Limited amounts of dietary fiber in a puppy's diet can be useful in the prevention of gastrointestinal issues such as diarrhea and constipation.

Fat

Dietary fats serve as the most concentrated source of energy in a balanced diet, and lend palatability and texture to puppy’s foods. As well as providing energy, fats (also known as lipids) deliver essential fatty acids that are vital to body functions, while also positively affecting coat quality and a healthy nervous system.

Protein

Protein plays a vital role in healthy puppy development by forming and renewing tissue, muscle, and the bones. Protein is a precious macronutrient for both the human and animal food chains, and one which should be used as efficiently as possible. Proteins are composed of chains of hundreds (or even thousands) of amino acids.

There are 20 amino acids present in proteins and they are classified into two different types: essential and non-essential. Essential amino acids cannot be made by the puppy's body in sufficient amounts for healthy functioning and development, and therefore must be present in food. Non-essential amino acids can derived from excesses of essential dietary amino acids, but they are still vital to healthy function and should form part of a balanced diet.

Minerals

There are two types of minerals required for healthy development. Macro-elements such as calcium, phosphorous, and potassium enable a number of key functions in the puppy's body, including healthy bone growth, transmission of nerve impulses, and muscle metabolism. Trace elements such as iron, copper, and manganese contribute, amongst other things, to healthy skin, bones, blood, and coat.

Vitamins

Vitamins are needed for a wide range of biological and developmental functions including:

  • Immune and cognitive function
  • Cell function and repair
  • Reducing inflammation
  • Fat metabolism
  • Blood clotting
  • Brain and liver function

There are two types of vitamins: Water-soluble and fat-soluble. A puppy is less able to store water soluble B vitamins such as thiamin and riboflavin in its body and therefore it is critical that these vitamins are part of their regular daily diet.

Water

The animal's water requirements are mainly, but not entirely, met through drinking. The diet also contributes, firstly through its water content and secondly through the water produced as nutrients are assimilated. For example, when a puppy uses one gram of lipids it produces a little over one gram (0.03527 oz.) of water in the body.

Maintaining a nutritionally balanced diet

The diet you feed your pet during puppyhood will influence their health and eating habits for the rest of their life. So ensuring they maintain a healthy balanced diet during this stage is vital. A nutritionally complete and balanced diet tailored to their specific size and breed needs plays a vital part in that. For further advice and information on choosing an appropriate diet for your pet, speak to your vet or search for a vet.

Royal Canin Puppy Diets

Our Puppy Ranges

ROYAL CANIN® puppy nutrition supports growth and development by providing all the nutrients essential to a puppy's needs in the first year of life.

