Regular weight checks are essential to ensure you are neither overfeeding norunderfeeding your puppy, as they cannot regulate their food intake themselves.Underfeeding a puppy can lead to poor skeletal integrity and impaired body functions, potentially causing healthissues later in life. On the other hand, overfeeding can result in obesity, which places undue stress on growing bones and joints and can lead to additional health problems.Consult your veterinarian for guidance on the correct food intake for your puppy. The food label will also provide portion control suggestions, which vary by size and breed. For instance, a Toy Poodle requires significantly less food than a Boxer, and feeding a Boxer the portion size meant for a Toy Poodle would leave the Boxer malnourished and underfed. Their nutritional needs will also vary.

Puppy feeding schedule

When your pup becomes an adult, two daily feedings will provide the calories and nutrients needed for optimum health. Small and toy breeds reach adulthood at seven to nine months; large and giant breeds won't stop growing until 15- 24 months and should remain on puppy food until then.