When should you wean your puppy?
When adopting puppies from breeders or shelters, they are usually already weaned, but always check before you bring them home. If you've had a litter of pups join your household, or found yourself with an orphaned puppy, the weaning process will be in your hands. Don't panic though, we have everything you need to know to help you successfully wean a puppy.
Article
Your puppy's changing nutritional needs
At first, mother's milk supplies all the essential antibodies and nutrients to support a puppy's growth and immunity. As they wean from their mother, puppies require adequate calcium, phosphorus and protein levels. A nutritionally complete puppy food helps ensure they are receiving all the nutrients they need to grow into happy healthy adults.
Newborn puppies
Newborn puppies are quite helpless. They can't see and must rely on scent and touch to find their mother. They spend most of their time sleeping. At this stage, their digestive and immune systems are undeveloped. Their mother's milk provides some immunity protection and all their early nutrient needs.
Puppies at 2 weeks
Around two weeks old, puppies' eyes will start to open. Once their eyes are fully open, they become more alert, begin to stand, and clumsily move around. By three weeks, they might try to climb out of their box to follow their mother.
Puppies at 3 weeks
At three to four weeks, puppies reach another milestone: their milk or baby teeth start to emerge. These sharp teeth can make nursing uncomfortable for their mother, who may begin to push them away. Puppies may also start showing interest in her food.
Puppies at 4 weeks
By three to four weeks, puppies can walk, run, and play clumsily. Once they show interest in their mother's food, weaning can begin. Socialization with other puppies, dogs, and humans is crucial at this stage. The mother dog might get s
tressed when you handle her puppies, so it's important to watch her cues and respect her boundaries while she adjusts
to sharing them.
How to wean puppies
Most puppies will start showing interest in their mother's food once they begin exploring their surroundings. As her milk production decreases and their ability to digest lactose diminishes, the weaning process begins. By eight to ten weeks of age, weaning is usually complete, with puppies eating dry or wet food regularly and no longer nursing from their mother.
1. Is it time to wean?
To start the weaning process, offer a warm, soupy mash made from kibble or wet food mixed with a puppy milk substitute. This food should be specifically formulated for a
puppy's growth. Mashing the food into a smooth, soupy texture helps puppies learn to lap up the mixture, transitioning from sucking to licking and chewing.
2. Help your puppy eat
Begin by offering the mash to each puppy individually. Dip your finger into the mixture and touch the pup's mouth, encouraging them to taste it. Make sure your hands are clean. The puppies might try to suck your finger at first, which is normal. Continue this method until they learn to lick the food off your finger.
3. Don’t force it
Not all puppies will immediately take to the new way of eating. If your puppy is reluctant, be patient and persist with the finger-to-mouth method until they are comfortable licking the mash. Watching their littermates eat will also encourage them to progress to eating from a bowl.
4. Puppy Mash<br>
The mother will increase her time away from her puppies in weeks five to seven.
At this time, you can start making the mash with less puppy milk substitute or water, while still breaking up the kibble. Keep the mash soft until the puppies are eating it well, and gradually transition them from moistened food to dry kibble.
How often should you feed weaning puppies?
Underfeeding a puppy can lead to poor skeletal integrity and impaired body functions, potentially causing health
issues later in life. On the other hand, overfeeding can result in obesity, which places undue stress on growing bones and joints and can lead to additional health problems.
Consult your veterinarian for guidance on the correct food intake for your puppy. The food label will also provide portion control suggestions, which vary by size and breed. For instance, a Toy Poodle requires significantly less food than a Boxer, and feeding a Boxer the portion size meant for a Toy Poodle would leave the Boxer malnourished and underfed. Their nutritional needs will also vary.
Puppy feeding schedule
When your pup becomes an adult, two daily feedings will provide the calories and nutrients needed for optimum health. Small and toy breeds reach adulthood at seven to nine months; large and giant breeds won't stop growing until 15- 24 months and should remain on puppy food until then.
Weaning tips you’ll want to know
Weaning is the process of transitioning puppies from nursing to eating solid food, typically starting around four to five weeks of age. This involves teaching puppies to move from sucking to licking and chewing, which can take time. Be patient and consult your vet if you have concerns about the weaning process.
Weaning Process:
- Timing: Begin weaning most breeds at four to five weeks. Orphaned puppies can
start around three weeks if needed.
- Progress: Weaning is complete when puppies eat solid food regularly and no
longer nurse from their mother.
Preparing the Mash:
- Mash dry kibble or wet food with a puppy milk replacement to a wateryconsistency.
- Gradually replace the milk with water over a few days.
- Continue diluting the mash until puppies can transition to whole soft kibble, wetfood, or dry kibble appropriate for their age and size.
Introducing Solid Food:
- Introduce the mash to each puppy individually by dipping your finger in the mash and touching the puppy's mouth.
- Once the puppy is licking the mash off your finger, they can move on to eating from a bowl.
- Use heavy, shallow bowls to prevent puppies from submerging in their food.
- For larger litters, use multiple bowls to ensure each puppy gets its fair share.
- Feed small amounts frequently, following the label or vet’s recommendations.
Additional Tips:
- Expect a mess as puppies explore their food and figure out how to eat.
- Puppies may benefit from having their first solid meal in the morning when they are hungry.
- If a puppy shakes after a meal, it’s usually normal as their body temperature adjusts during digestion. Check with your vet if you’re concerned.
Remember, weaning is a gradual process, and it's important to be patient and supportiveas puppies learn to eat solid food.
Whether your dog has had a litter, or you find yourself caring for a newborn puppy, weaning is essential but manageable. Consult your vet, observe your puppy, and follow these guidelines to transition them from nursing to independent eating.
Related articles
Like & share this page