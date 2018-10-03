It's important to book an appointment for your new puppy to see a vet shortly after they arrive in their new home. Find a vet that you trust to ensure your puppy's well-being is taken care of as they grow and throughout their later life.

Choosing a vet for your puppy

Selecting a vet before your new puppy arrives can ensure their well-being is taken care of immediately. If you don't already have a vet there are a number of places you can look. Friends and family may be able to recommend a vet they use, however, if you're choosing a new veterinary practice, there are things you should consider:

- Is it recommended by people in the local area? Are there any reviews online? Location - How close is it? Is it easily accessible by car and public transportation?

- How close is it? Is it easily accessible by car and public transportation? Equipment - What kind of equipment do they have? Is it clean and well maintained?

What kind of equipment do they have? Is it clean and well maintained? Services - Is there an out of hours service? What preventative medicine services do they offer?

Preparing for your visit to the vet

In order to thoroughly assess the health of your dog and give tailored advice, your vet will need as much information as possible. Before the consultation there are a number of key things to note down:

A record of any vaccinations

What food your dog is currently eating, including brand, quantities, etc.

Parasite treatment, again with brand and the date of the last dose administered

Any observed changes in your dog's demeanor, behavior, appetite, thirst, weight, etc.

Any documentation you have relating to your puppy

Traveling to the vet with your new puppy

Your puppy should be safely secured in the car when traveling to the vet, in a dog carrier or a crate that is appropriate for their size. Dogs can develop motion sickness, so it's best not to feed your puppy immediately before traveling in the car.

To help reduce stress make sure you spend some time getting your puppy used to traveling in the car outside of visits to the vet. Puppies are very receptive to their environment, and negative experiences will have a lasting effect so it's important that your puppy doesn't come to associate the car with going to the vet.