Brushing Your Cat’s Teeth: A Step-By-Step Guide

Why do I need to brush my cat's teeth?

Brushing removes plaque, an invisible film of food and bacteria that forms on your cat’s teeth. If you don’t remove plaque it can calcify into tartar, a hard, yellow substance that encourages the development of more plaque and can lead to advanced dental disease.



As the bacteria spread, they can infect the surrounding gums, tissue and bones, and dental disease can progress. As dental disease becomes more severe, cats may experience bad breath, difficulty chewing, painful bleeding of the gums, and tooth loss. The infection may even spread to other parts of the body.



The most effective way to prevent dental disease, is to remove the plaque while it’s still soft before it hardens into tartar. The best way to do that is by brushing!

How often should I brush?

Although it may seem like a challenge, you should brush your cat’s teeth every day.

Is there a good time to start brushing my cat's teeth?

If you can familiarize your cat to the sensation of brushing while they’re still a kitten, they may be more open to having their teeth cleaned as an adult. Kitten teething can be painful and stressful so you may find it’s best to wait until your kitten’s adult teeth have formed, before introducing them to a toothbrush.



If your cat is already an adult, it may take several months before they feel comfortable with brushing. Just remember to be patient, consistent, and give them plenty of praise. You could even reward their cooperation with a healthy treat!

How do I brush my cat’s teeth?

To start, ask your veterinarian to recommend a toothbrush and toothpaste. Pet toothpastes are designed to be safe to swallow and are flavored to encourage brushing. Never feed your cat human toothpaste as it may contain ingredients that are toxic for cats.