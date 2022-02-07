Spotting the Signs of Dental Disease in Cats
What is dental disease?
What are the signs of dental disease?
Depending upon the stage of your cat’s dental disease, you may see a variety of signs, including:
- Bad breath
- Inflamed, swollen gums
- Pain
- Drooling
- Difficulty chewing
- Loss of appetite
- Weight loss and reduced muscle mass
- Inactivity
- Less interaction with the family
How can I tell if my cat has dental disease?
Choose a time when your cat is calm and your home is free of distractions, then gently handle their muzzle, raise their lip, and compare their teeth to the descriptions below:
Stage 0 - Clinically NormalHealthy-looking teeth.
Stage 1 - Gingivitis OnlyYour cat may have bad breath, some tartar build-up, and reddening of the gums.
Stage 2 - Early PeriodontitisYou may notice their breath smelling stronger, redder gums, more tartar, and some teeth discoloration.
Stage 3 - Moderate PeriodontitisThis stage is characterized by very bad breath, a large build-up of tartar especially on molars, very discolored teeth and very red gums. Your cat may also favor chewing on one side.
Stage 4 - Advanced Periodontitis
You will likely notice your cat has severe bad breath and may show signs of pain, such as being head shy or dropping kibbles when they chew.
Are some cats more prone to dental disease than others?
Some cats are more susceptible to dental disease. Their chances of developing the condition can be further affected by:
• Size
• Breed
• Age
• The crowding of their teeth
Persian cats have flat-shaped heads which makes them predisposed to teeth crowding. This means there are more places for food to become lodged, potentially leading to dental disease if their teeth aren't cleaned properly.
Cats with retained baby teeth and bite irregularities are also at greater risk of developing dental disease.
Speak to your veterinarian for advice about dental health.
How can I help prevent my cat from getting dental disease?
Plaque is soft and relatively easy to remove but once it’s hardened into tartar, it becomes much more difficult to clean. That’s why cleaning cat teeth is targeted at eliminating plaque before it can calcify.
Brushing
The number one preventive treatment for dental disease is brushing to reach every tooth surface, and scrub away most of the plaque before it can harden. It’s recommended to brush your cat’s teeth every day.
For tips and advice, read our article: Brushing Your Cat's Teeth: A Step-By-Step Guide
Chewing
Feline dental chews can be effective at helping remove plaque, especially if they contain anti-bacterial nutrients. However, they must be used in combination with brushing as they don’t scrub canine teeth or incisors. Cat chew toys also risk causing tooth fractures if they’re made from hard materials like bone or nylon.
Nutrition
A veterinarian may recommend nutritionally balanced dental food. Dental diets have a special kibble shape and texture to scrub teeth.
Veterinary Care
