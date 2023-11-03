Managing and Treating Cat Urinary Health Problems
How to Support Your Cat with Bladder Issues
If your veterinarian has diagnosed your cat with a urinary health issue or FLUTD they may recommend several management options to support your cat. If your cat doesn't currently have a urinary condition your veterinarian may also recommend proactive measures.
Management options may include medications, nutrition, modification of the home environment, or even surgery. Your veterinarian will discuss which options are most suitable for your cat's condition, and may also recommend proactive measures to monitor and support your cat's urinary health in the future.
Depending on the urinary issue that is diagnosed, a veterinarian may recommend a course of medication. There are a variety of medications that may be useful in the management of FLUTD, depending on the underlying cause, and these may include pain relievers, muscle relaxers, or even antibiotics.
Usually, a veterinarian will recommend medical intervention alongside other management options depending on the cat.
