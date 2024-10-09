There could be a few reasons as to why your kitten hasn’t eaten. Should you be concerned, we would firstly recommend discussing this with your vet. Should you want to try encouraging your kitten to eat, you can add a small amount of warm water to soften the kibble and this can also enhance the flavours and aromas of the diet. If you do add water, use warm, not boiling water, as boiling water could damage the nutrients within the food. Please make sure that none of the water is discarded as it will contain vitamins and minerals from the kibble coating; you need to make sure your kitten consumes this with the rest of their meal to ensure a balanced diet. You could also consider using the Royal Canin kitten wet food alongside the dry.