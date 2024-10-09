Your kitten is... One in a Billion
You adore your new kitten. You want to do the very best by your paw-fect companion… But with so much information out there, we bet you’re feeling a little confused! If it feels like we’ve read your mind, stick with us, because we’ve launched our One in a Billion campaign to make it a whole lot easier for you, developed by leading experts you can trust.
Feeling confused? It’s not just you!
More than half (55%)...
... of the kitten owners we surveyed didn’t know that kitten food has adapted nutrient levels to support growth which differs from adult cat food
Half (49%) also...
... didn’t know that kittens should not go outside until they have been neutered or sterilised.
1 in 5 (21%) wished...
... there was more accessible kitten specific information available
With 11 million cat owners in the UK...
... nearly a third (28%) would like more advice on how to set up their homes to improve kitten’s happiness!
Introducing: The Kitten Dream House
Kittens need to stay inside until they’ve been neutered, meaning a great home set up is critical for their development. We’ve teamed up with British interior designer and TV presenter, Whinnie Williams to create the ultimate kitten set up to inspire you! Built in Whinnie’s signature look and feel, each aspect of the design was built in partnership with renowned International Cat Behaviour Expert, Dr. Sarah Ellis to keep best practice in mind.
The Kitten Dream Home build, explained:
Safe spaces
Depositing pheromones and scents
Feeding and drinking stations
Allowing predatory behaviour during feeding
Multiple opportunities for play and exploration
I had lots of fun putting this together with Royal Canin, it’s great to see they are so invested in making sure cats have the right environment to thrive. I am particularly proud of the feeding area, which is both functional and stylish... In the three years I have had Jimmy, I can vouch for the sheer amount of information out there for your pet. It can be quite overwhelming for kitten owners, and a lot of it is not entirely true.
Home set up 101
- Kitten-friendly feeding: Your kitten has unique nutritional needs, so create a dedicated feeding area free from distractions and away from their litter box and sleeping area. Remember that during their intense growth spurt until 12 months, kittens require specific kitten food containing tailored nutrients such as essential amino acids, calcium, and phosphorus to fuel their development. Mixed feeding with wet and dry food can also help ensure your kitten gets more hydration and a variety of textures to keep it interesting.
- Choose purr-fect feeding and drinking vessels: Wide, shallow bowls made from ceramic, while minimising any pesky reflections, which may scare them. Avoid reflective metal and plastic bowls, plastic can absorb and interfere with smells. Ensure your bowls have ample space for whiskers and are easy to clean, as leaving old food remnants is a common reason kittens can go off their food.
- Comfort zone: Treat your feline friend to deep, comfortable bedding that is soft and warm, with raised edges or ‘lips’ which makes them feel like they’re nestled in a cloud of comfort and security.
- Prime potty spots: Help your kitten maintain their dignity by placing litter trays in secluded spots, far from their dining areas. Choose clumping, unscented litter for easy clean-up and ultimate freshness.
- Harmony in multi-cat homes: Foster a harmonious environment by providing plenty of resources for each cat. Set up multiple feeding and water stations (kittens like to dine in private), multiple scratching areas and litter boxes in lots of different locations. Ensure there are plenty of safe havens where each cat can claim their own space and feel right at home.
Nutrition 101
Just 1 in 5 kittens are getting the right nutrition they need to grow [2]! We spoke to our own veterinarian, Dr. Lauren Hayes BVetMed MRCVS for feeding advice for new kitten owners:
“Your kitten will need a kitten specific diet until they are 12 months of age. Think of them like children in an adult’s body: even if they look fully grown, things like their digestive tract, cognitive and immune functions are developing incredibly quickly, and so they continue to need a diet optimised for growth. Once neutered, feed a neutered specific kitten diet to help prevent unnecessary weight gain.”
Top tips:
Feed
A kitten specific food until 12 months of age, and once neutered, switch to a neutered specific kitten food to prevent weight gain.
Small but regular
Kittens like small but regular meals!
Mixed feeding
Wet food creates both a lovely sensory experience for your kitten and can also help ensure they get enough water to stay hydrated.
Weigh it out
Using a digital scoop or digital scale in accordance with the measurements on the packet.
Your most common questions about nutrition, answered!
Sources:
12024 research by Royal Canin sampling 1,000 current or former kitten owners from within the last 18 months
2PDSA Animal Wellbeing Report 2023