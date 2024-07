¿Con qué frecuencia debo alimentar a mi cachorro?

Feed your puppy at the same time and place each day. Choose a quiet area away from everyday house traffic so your puppy has no distractions. This helps develop healthy eating habits.

Don’t feed your puppy as soon as you get home. This practice can contribute to mealtime being associated with their relief in your return. Your arrival home is a wonderful opportunity to reconnect with your puppy instead of offering an immediate meal.

As always, talk to your vet about your puppy’s specific nutritional needs if you have any doubts.

Supplements are unnecessary if you feed your dog quality puppy food and can cause more harm than good.

If you’re considering changing your puppy’s food, talk to your veterinarian first to determine which food or nutritional needs your puppy requires. Then transition slowly to avoid digestive upsets.