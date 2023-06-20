Hairball Care Gravy

PRODUCT DETAILS

Hairballs occur when hair stays in your cat's stomach without passing through the digestive tract. The majority of the hair travels through the digestive tract with ease, but large amounts of hair can result in hairballs. That's why ROYAL CANIN® Hairball Care in Gravy is formulated to help your cat eliminate ingested hair by stimulating the intestinal transit passage - removing any excess hair that would usually remain in the stomach. ROYAL CANIN® Hairball Care in Gravy also helps to maintain your cat's ideal weight - with a low fat content of just 2.7%. Essential fatty acids are included as well, to help provide valuable energy. High digestibility is supported through the inclusion of dietary fibre in ROYAL CANIN® Hairball Care in Gravy, this contributes to a balanced gut flora and healthy intestinal tract activity. To cater to each cat's preferences, ROYAL CANIN® Hairball Care is also available as dry food, with crunchy and tasty kibble. If you're considering mixed feeding, simply follow our feeding guidelines to ensure your cat gets an accurate amount of both wet and dry food for optimal benefit.

