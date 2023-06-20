Medium Puppy

Dry food for Dog

Complete feed for dogs - For medium breed puppies (adult weight from 11 to 25 kg) - Up to 12 months old

15kg

4kg

STRONG IMMUNE SYSTEM

Helps support the development of the puppy’s healthy immune system with the inclusion of a scientifically proven complex, including vitamins E and C.

BRAIN DEVELOPMENT

Enriched with an omega-3 fatty acid (DHA) to help support the puppy’s brain development and promote learning during early puppy training.

MICROBIOME SUPPORT

Combination of prebiotics (MOS) and highly digestible proteins to help promote a healthy balance of intestinal microbiota for digestive health.

ADDITIVES (per kg): Nutritional additives: Vitamin A: 15500 IU, Vitamin D3: 1000 IU, Iron: 37 mg, Iodine, 3.8 mg, Copper 12 mg, Manganese: 49 mg, Zinc: 130 mg, Selenium: 0.06 mg - Technological additives: Clinoptilolite of sedimentary origin: 10 g - Preservatives - Antioxidants.
ANALYTICAL CONSTITUANTS: Protein: 32.0%, Fat content: 20.4%, Crude ash: 8.3%, Crude fibres: 1.6%, Omega-3 fatty acid (DHA): 0.18%, Vitamin E: 510 mg/kg, Vitamin C: 400 mg/kg. Metabolisable energy: 4125 kcal/kg.
COMPOSITION : Dehydrated poultry protein, animal fats, maize, wheat gluten*, beet pulp, wheat flour, maize gluten, hydrolysed animal proteins, maize flour, rice, wheat, minerals, soya oil, yeasts products, fish oil, fructo-oligo-saccharides, hydrolysed yeast (source of manno-oligo-saccharides and betaglucans) (0.29%), algal oil Schizochytrium sp. (source of DHA), Yucca Schidigera juice, marigold meal.
* L.I.P.: protein selected for its very high digestibility.
KIBBLE ONLYAge (month)
Adult target weight 2 months34567891011121314
11 kg154g181g193g196g196g177g159g142g140g139gMedium AdultMedium AdultMedium Adult
12 kg164g193g206g209g209g189g169g151g150g148gMedium AdultMedium AdultMedium Adult
14 kg183g215g231g235g235g218g203g186g169g167gMedium AdultMedium AdultMedium Adult
15 kg193g227g244g248g248g230g214g196g178g176g176gMedium AdultMedium Adult
16 kg201g237g255g260g260g242g225g206g187g185g184gMedium AdultMedium Adult
18 kg216g258g278g284g284g264g246g225g204g202g201gMedium AdultMedium Adult
20 kg232g279g301g308g308g287g267g244g222g220g218gMedium AdultMedium Adult
22 kg236g287g310g323g331g328g297g267g238g236g235gMedium AdultMedium Adult
24 kg241g295g319g338g354g351g318g286g255g253g251gMedium AdultMedium Adult
25 kg243g299g324g346g365g363g329g295g263g261g260g258g258g

PRODUCT DETAILS

ROYAL CANIN® Medium Puppy is specially formulated to support the nutritional needs of medium-sized puppies.

