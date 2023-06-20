Medium Puppy
Dry food for Dog
Complete feed for dogs - For medium breed puppies (adult weight from 11 to 25 kg) - Up to 12 months old
Sizes available
15kg
4kg
STRONG IMMUNE SYSTEM
Helps support the development of the puppy’s healthy immune system with the inclusion of a scientifically proven complex, including vitamins E and C.
BRAIN DEVELOPMENT
Enriched with an omega-3 fatty acid (DHA) to help support the puppy’s brain development and promote learning during early puppy training.
MICROBIOME SUPPORT
Combination of prebiotics (MOS) and highly digestible proteins to help promote a healthy balance of intestinal microbiota for digestive health.
ADDITIVES (per kg): Nutritional additives: Vitamin A: 15500 IU, Vitamin D3: 1000 IU, Iron: 37 mg, Iodine, 3.8 mg, Copper 12 mg, Manganese: 49 mg, Zinc: 130 mg, Selenium: 0.06 mg - Technological additives: Clinoptilolite of sedimentary origin: 10 g - Preservatives - Antioxidants.
ANALYTICAL CONSTITUANTS: Protein: 32.0%, Fat content: 20.4%, Crude ash: 8.3%, Crude fibres: 1.6%, Omega-3 fatty acid (DHA): 0.18%, Vitamin E: 510 mg/kg, Vitamin C: 400 mg/kg. Metabolisable energy: 4125 kcal/kg.
COMPOSITION : Dehydrated poultry protein, animal fats, maize, wheat gluten*, beet pulp, wheat flour, maize gluten, hydrolysed animal proteins, maize flour, rice, wheat, minerals, soya oil, yeasts products, fish oil, fructo-oligo-saccharides, hydrolysed yeast (source of manno-oligo-saccharides and betaglucans) (0.29%), algal oil Schizochytrium sp. (source of DHA), Yucca Schidigera juice, marigold meal.
* L.I.P.: protein selected for its very high digestibility.
|KIBBLE ONLY
|Age (month)
|Adult target weight
|2 months
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|11 kg
|154g
|181g
|193g
|196g
|196g
|177g
|159g
|142g
|140g
|139g
|Medium Adult
|Medium Adult
|Medium Adult
|12 kg
|164g
|193g
|206g
|209g
|209g
|189g
|169g
|151g
|150g
|148g
|Medium Adult
|Medium Adult
|Medium Adult
|14 kg
|183g
|215g
|231g
|235g
|235g
|218g
|203g
|186g
|169g
|167g
|Medium Adult
|Medium Adult
|Medium Adult
|15 kg
|193g
|227g
|244g
|248g
|248g
|230g
|214g
|196g
|178g
|176g
|176g
|Medium Adult
|Medium Adult
|16 kg
|201g
|237g
|255g
|260g
|260g
|242g
|225g
|206g
|187g
|185g
|184g
|Medium Adult
|Medium Adult
|18 kg
|216g
|258g
|278g
|284g
|284g
|264g
|246g
|225g
|204g
|202g
|201g
|Medium Adult
|Medium Adult
|20 kg
|232g
|279g
|301g
|308g
|308g
|287g
|267g
|244g
|222g
|220g
|218g
|Medium Adult
|Medium Adult
|22 kg
|236g
|287g
|310g
|323g
|331g
|328g
|297g
|267g
|238g
|236g
|235g
|Medium Adult
|Medium Adult
|24 kg
|241g
|295g
|319g
|338g
|354g
|351g
|318g
|286g
|255g
|253g
|251g
|Medium Adult
|Medium Adult
|25 kg
|243g
|299g
|324g
|346g
|365g
|363g
|329g
|295g
|263g
|261g
|260g
|258g
|258g
PRODUCT DETAILS
ROYAL CANIN® Medium Puppy is specially formulated to support the nutritional needs of medium-sized puppies.