Medium Puppy Chunks in gravy

Medium Puppy Chunks in gravy

Wet food for Dog

Complete feed for dogs - For medium breed puppies (adult weight from 11 to 25 kg) - Up to 12 months old

Sizes available

10 x 140g

1 x 140g

Find a retailer

SOFT TEXTURE FOR BABY TEETH

Adapted size, texture and aroma for growing medium puppies.

STRONG IMMUNE SYSTEM

Helps support the development of the puppy’s healthy immune system with the inclusion of a scientifically proven complex, including vitamins E and C.

BRAIN DEVELOPMENT

Enriched with an omega-3 fatty acid (DHA) to help support the puppy’s brain development and promote learning during early puppy training.

ADDITIVES (per kg): Nutritional additives: Vitamin D3: 150 IU, Iron: 6 mg, Iodine: 0.34 mg, Copper : 2.7 mg, Manganese: 1.9 mg, Zinc : 19 mg - Technological additives: Clinoptilolite of sedimentary origin: 2 g.
ANALYTICAL CONSTITUANTS: Protein: 8.4%, Fat content: 6.0%, Crude ash: 2.0%, Crude fibres: 1.0%, Moisture: 78.4%, Omega-3 fatty acid (DHA): 0.047%, Vitamin E: 160 mg/kg, Vitamin C: 95 mg/kg.
COMPOSITION : meat and animal derivatives, oils and fats, cereals, vegetable protein extracts, minerals, derivatives of vegetable origin, yeasts.
WET ONLY (POUCH per day)Age (month)
Adult target weight2 months34567891011
12 kg4,55,56665,554,54,54
14 kg566,56,56,5665,555
15 kg5,56,57776,565,555
16 kg5,577,57,57,576,565,55,5
18 kg67,58887,576,566
20 kg6,588,59987,576,56,5
22 kg6,58999,59,58,57,576,5
24 kg78,599,51010987,57
MIX: KIBBLE + WETWETAge (month)
Adult target weightPouch 140g Puppy Medium chunks in gravy2 months34567891011
12 kg1128g157g170g174g173g154g134g116g114g113g
14 kg1148g180g196g200g200g183g167g150g133g132g
15 kg1157g191g208g213g213g195g179g161g143g141g
16 kg1165g202g220g225g225g206g190g170g 152g150g
18 kg1181g223g242g249g249g229g211g190g169g167g
20 kg1197g244g265g273g273g252g232g209g186g184g
22 kg1201g252g274g288g295g293g262g232g203g201g
24 kg1205g260g284g303g318g316g283g250g220g218g

PRODUCT DETAILS

ROYAL CANIN® Medium Puppy in Gravy is specially formulated to support the nutritional needs of medium-sized puppies. This formula is suitable for 2 to 12-month-old puppies that should reach an adult weight of 11-25 kg.

Promoting pet health and wellbeing

Creating value for our entire ecosystem

Committed to become certified carbon neutral by 2025