West Highland Terrier Adult

Suitable for West Highland White Terriers over 10 months old, ROYAL CANIN® West Highland White Terrier Adult is specially formulated with all the nutritional needs of your adult dog in mind. Your “Westie's” distinctive and coarse white coat needs special care to help preserve the quality of its hair and maintain good skin health. That's why ROYAL CANIN® West Highland White Terrier Adult contains a specific complex of nutrients and omega-3 fatty acids (EPA and DHA) to help maintain the health of your Westie's skin and coat. ROYAL CANIN® West Highland White Terrier Adult also contains specific amino acids for hair growth support and fatty acids from borage oil and flax seeds for further skin nourishment.Thanks to the inclusion of calcium chelators, the kibble in ROYAL CANIN® West Highland White Terrier Adult helps slow down tartar formation and build-up. What's more, ROYAL CANIN® West Highland White Terrier Adult also helps to satisfy even the fussiest of appetites, thanks to a specially adapted combination of exceptional flavours for increased palatability.

