AccueilChatsProduitsGamme vétérinaireRenal + Mobility Chat
Renal + Mobility Chat
Renal + Mobility Chat
Renal + Mobility Chat
Renal + Mobility Chat
Renal + Mobility Chat
Renal + Mobility Chat
Renal + Mobility Chat
Renal + Mobility Chat
Renal + Mobility Chat
Renal + Mobility Chat
Renal + Mobility Chat
Renal + Mobility Chat
Renal + Mobility Chat
Renal + Mobility Chat
Renal + Mobility Chat
Renal + Mobility Chat
Renal + Mobility Chat

Renal + Mobility Chat

Aliment sec pour chats

Aliment diététique complet pour chats adultes

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Tailles disponibles

400 gg 400

2 kgkg 2

Quelle est la portion adéquate ?

DISPONIBILITÉ

Ce produit est un aliment diététique. Demandez à votre vétérinaire si ce produit est adapté à votre animal.

DÉTAILS DU PRODUIT

BÉNÉFICES

SOUTIEN RÉNAL

Formulé avec une faible teneur en phosphore et une teneur modérée en protéines de haute qualité pour soutenir la fonction rénale, permettant ainsi d’améliorer la qualité de vie des chats.

TENEUR ÉLEVÉE EN ÉNERGIE

Teneur en énergie élevée afin de réduire le volume de la ration et d’aider à compenser la perte d’appétit.

SOUTIEN DES ARTICULATIONS

La moule verte et une teneur élevée en acides gras oméga-3 permettent de soutenir la mobilité ainsi que les articulations en cas d’ostéoarthrose.

SOUTIEN DU VIEILLISSEMENT

Une formule très digestible enrichie en vitamines pour soutenir un vieillissement sain.

INFORMATIONS NUTRITIONNELLES

CARACTÉRISTIQUES ENVIRONNEMENTALES

Dénomination emballage Incorporation de matière recyclée Recyclabilité Possibilité de réemploi/ re emploi de l'emballage Présence de substances dangereuses Bonus éco-organisme CITEO Malus éco-organisme CITEO
Sac 400 g Cet emballage ne contient pas de matière recyclée Emballage non recyclable Non Non Non Non
Sac 2 kg  Cet emballage ne contient pas de matière recyclée Emballage non recyclable Non Non Non Non

Avez-vous des questions concernant ce produit ?

Notre équipe de conseillers en nutrition se fera un plaisir de vous accompagner et de répondre à toutes vos questions du lundi au vendredi de 8h30 à 19h et le samedi de 9h à 13h au 0 800 41 51 61 (Les appels sont gratuits depuis un poste fixe et un mobile). Vous pouvez également les contacter par mail via ce formulaire.Formulaire
Image de l'emballage recyclable