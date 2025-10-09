Renal + Mobility Chat

DÉTAILS DU PRODUIT
BÉNÉFICES
SOUTIEN RÉNAL
Formulé avec une faible teneur en phosphore et une teneur modérée en protéines de haute qualité pour soutenir la fonction rénale, permettant ainsi d’améliorer la qualité de vie des chats.
TENEUR ÉLEVÉE EN ÉNERGIE
Teneur en énergie élevée afin de réduire le volume de la ration et d’aider à compenser la perte d’appétit.
SOUTIEN DES ARTICULATIONS
La moule verte et une teneur élevée en acides gras oméga-3 permettent de soutenir la mobilité ainsi que les articulations en cas d’ostéoarthrose.
SOUTIEN DU VIEILLISSEMENT
Une formule très digestible enrichie en vitamines pour soutenir un vieillissement sain.
INFORMATIONS NUTRITIONNELLES
ROYAL CANIN® RENAL + MOBILITY sec est un aliment diététique complet pour chats destiné au soutien de la fonction rénale en cas d’insuffisance rénale chronique et au soutien du métabolisme des articulations en cas d’ostéoarthrose. Protéines de qualité élevée et teneur réduite en phosphore, teneurs élevées en DHA et en acides gras oméga-3 (total), teneurs accrues en méthionine et en manganèse et teneur appropriée en vitamine E. RECOMMANDATIONS : il est recommandé de consulter un vétérinaire avant utilisation ou prolongation de la période d’utilisation. Utiliser cet aliment au départ, jusqu’à 6 mois pour le soutien de la fonction rénale en cas d’insuffisance rénale chronique. Pour le soutien du métabolisme des articulations en cas d’ostéoarthrose, utiliser cet aliment au départ, jusqu’à 3 mois.
COMPOSITION: rice, wheat flour, wheat gluten*, animal fats, maize flour, vegetable fibres, maize, soya protein isolate*, minerals, hydrolysed poultry liver, maize gluten*, chicory pulp, algal oil Schizochytrium sp. (source of EPA+DHA), soya oil, dried tomato pulp (source of lycopene), mono- and diglycerides of palmitic and stearic acids esterified with citric acid, psyllium husks and seeds, fructo-oligosaccharides, fish oil, New Zealand green-lipped mussel powder (GLM) (0.3%), glucosamine from fermentation, marigold meal, hydrolysed cartilage (source of chondroitin 0.004%). *Protein sources: 19.4%.
ADDITIVES (per kg): Nutritional additives: Vitamin A: 21600 IU, Vitamin D3: 800 IU, Vitamin C: 200 mg, Iron (3b103): 41 mg, Iodine (3b201, 3b202): 4.1 mg, Copper (3b405, 3b406): 13 mg, Manganese (3b502, 3b504): 53 mg, Zinc (3b603, 3b605, 3b606): 149 mg, Selenium (3b801, 3b811, 3b812): 0.07 mg - Technological additives: Clinoptilolite of sedimentary origin: 10 g - Sensory additives: Flavourings - Antioxidants.
ANALYTICAL CONSTITUENTS: Protein: 23.0% - Crude fibre: 4.7% - Fat content: 17.0% - Crude ash: 5.8% - Calcium: 0.57% - Phosphorus: 0.29% - Potassium: 0.92% - Sodium: 0.41% - Essential fatty acids (linoleic acid, arachidonic acid): 3.16% - Omega-3 fatty acids: 1.23% - Docosahexaenoic acid (DHA): 0.55% - Eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA): 0.25% - Methionine: 0.79% - Manganese: 72 mg/kg - Vitamin E: 490 mg/kg - Metabolisable energy: 3921 kcal/kg.
For RSA: Guaranteed analysis g/kg: Crude protein (min) 210 - Moisture (max) 85 - Crude fat (min) 150 - Crude fibre (max) 57 - Crude ash (max) 64. Product registration number: XXXXXX - Act 36/1947. For Namibia: N-FF XXXX.
FEEDING INSTRUCTIONS: see table. Water should be available at all times. Batch number, factory registration number and best before date: see information on packaging. To be stored in a cool, dry place. (For Italia only) To dispose of the packaging, follow our website.
ROYAL CANIN® RENAL + MOBILITY dry is a complete dietetic feed for cats formulated for the support of renal function in case of chronic renal insufficiency and for the support of the metabolism of joints in the case of osteoarthritis. High quality proteins and restricted level of phosphorus, high levels of DHA and total omega-3 fatty acids, increased levels of methionine and manganese, and adequate level of vitamin E. RECOMMENDATIONS: it is recommended that advice from a veterinarian be sought before use and before extending the period of use. For the support of renal function in case of chronic renal insufficiency, feed this diet initially up to 6 months. For the support of the metabolism of joints in the case of osteoarthritis, feed this diet initially up to 3 months.
|poids idéal chat (kg)
|MINCE
|MINCE
|NORMAL (poids ideal)
|NORMAL (poids ideal)
|SURPOIDS
|SURPOIDS
|(g)
|cup 240
|(g)
|cup 240
|(g)
|cup 240
|2
|39
|3/8
|32
|2/8
|26
|2/8
|2.5
|46
|3/8
|38
|3/8
|30
|2/8
|3
|52
|4/8
|43
|3/8
|35
|3/8
|3.5
|58
|4/8
|48
|4/8
|39
|3/8
|4
|64
|5/8
|53
|4/8
|42
|3/8
|4.5
|69
|5/8
|58
|4/8
|46
|3/8
|5
|74
|6/8
|62
|5/8
|50
|4/8
|5.5
|80
|6/8
|67
|5/8
|53
|4/8
|6
|85
|6/8
|71
|5/8
|57
|4/8
|6.5
|90
|7/8
|75
|6/8
|60
|4/8
|7
|95
|7/8
|79
|6/8
|63
|5/8
|7.5
|99
|7/8
|83
|6/8
|66
|5/8
|8
|104
|1
|87
|7/8
|69
|5/8
|8.5
|109
|1
|91
|7/8
|72
|5/8
|9
|113
|1
|94
|7/8
|75
|6/8
|9.5
|118
|1 + 1/8
|98
|7/8
|78
|6/8
|10
|122
|1 + 1/8
|102
|1
|81
|6/8
CARACTÉRISTIQUES ENVIRONNEMENTALES
|Dénomination emballage
|Incorporation de matière recyclée
|Recyclabilité
|Possibilité de réemploi/ re emploi de l'emballage
|Présence de substances dangereuses
|Bonus éco-organisme CITEO
|Malus éco-organisme CITEO
|Sac 400 g
|Cet emballage ne contient pas de matière recyclée
|Emballage non recyclable
|Non
|Non
|Non
|Non
|Sac 2 kg
|Cet emballage ne contient pas de matière recyclée
|Emballage non recyclable
|Non
|Non
|Non
|Non