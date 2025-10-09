Renal + Mobility Chat

pa.nutritionalInformation.parnutsStatement

ROYAL CANIN® RENAL + MOBILITY dry is a complete dietetic feed for cats formulated for the support of renal function in case of chronic renal insufficiency and for the support of the metabolism of joints in the case of osteoarthritis. High quality proteins and restricted level of phosphorus, high levels of DHA and total omega-3 fatty acids, increased levels of methionine and manganese, and adequate level of vitamin E. RECOMMENDATIONS: it is recommended that advice from a veterinarian be sought before use and before extending the period of use. For the support of renal function in case of chronic renal insufficiency, feed this diet initially up to 6 months. For the support of the metabolism of joints in the case of osteoarthritis, feed this diet initially up to 3 months.