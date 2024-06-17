Briard
Briards belong to one of the few breeds with double dewclaws on their hind feet.
About the Briard
Briards are hardy, muscular dogs who have a well-balanced character. Since the 1990’s, worldwide demand for Briards has risen to unprecedented levels and the breed is now the most widespread French sheepdog.
Briards settle easily into the family home as excellent companions and guard dogs.Source : faits et caractéristiques clés provenant de la Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)
Particularités de la race
Pays: France
Catégorie de taille: Grande taille
Espérance de vie moyenne: 10-12 ans
Protecteur / Robuste / Dynamique / Vif / Serein / Sociable / Confiant
Faits marquants
Fait un excellent chien de garde
Est un excellent compagnon pour la famille
Nécessite beaucoup de toilettage
