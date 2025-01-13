邊境牧羊犬
|雄性
|雌性
|身高
|身高
|48 - 56 cm
|46 - 53 cm
|體重
|體重
|13.5 - 25 kg
|13.5 - 25 kg
|成年年齡
|1 至 7 歲
|成熟年齡
|年長年齢
|7 至 10 歲
|10 歲起
|嬰兒期年齡
|出生至 2 個月
認識邊境牧羊犬
關於該品種的所有資訊
我們接下來要做甚麼？如果邊境牧羊犬懂得說話，一定會不斷重複問這一句。邊境牧羊犬的精力非常充沛，而且需要極大的運動量，因此非常適合喜愛運動的人士飼養。邊境牧羊犬不適合在公寓生活：精力充沛得超乎想像。邊境牧羊犬絕對適合在農場、牧場或其他有充足奔跑空間和工作的地方生活。
邊境牧羊犬體型適中，是迷你版的牧羊犬種，而且和其他牧羊犬一樣，有一雙標誌性的「牧羊眼」，會專注地盯著羊群，或是在最意想不到的時候盯著主人！邊境牧羊犬是目前為止最靈活敏捷的犬種之一。
邊境牧羊犬的名字來自英格蘭和蘇格蘭之間的邊境地區。生活在一望無際的高地，只有精力充沛的犬隻才能適應。整天放羊？沒問題！
忠心耿耿的邊境牧羊犬即使面對陌生人，亦可以保持安靜，因此深受喜愛。一旦有任務和工作，邊境牧羊犬便會在短時間內完成熱身。儘管精力無比充沛，但邊境牧羊犬的行為卻相當穩定、容易預測，而且相當可靠。邊境牧羊犬尤其適合參加敏捷性和服從性比賽，可發揮出色的運動能力。
關於邊境牧羊犬的兩項須知
1. 他可能是個脫身術高手
邊境牧羊犬精力旺盛而且非常好奇，會隨著特別味道窮追不捨，甚至離家遠去。 因此適宜把他們安置在用柵欄圍起的圈地，並多留意其安全。
2. 在邊境發現的邊境牧羊犬
即是指蘇格蘭和英格蘭之間的邊境，以邊境牧羊犬的高度運動能力和敏捷性，是非常適合這裡的高地山勢，和該區急需的放羊活動。
品種的歷史
邊境牧羊犬源自英國，已有相當悠久的歷史，是多種放牧犬和牧羊犬的後代。邊境牧羊犬早在 17 世紀已存在，但奇怪的是，直到 20 世紀才正式認可。邊境牧羊犬的名稱源自英格蘭和蘇格蘭交界蘇格蘭高地，被當地人用作牧羊犬，而「Collie」是蘇格蘭方言，意思是指牧羊犬。
隨著品種繁衍，漸漸分為特定地區的不同犬種，包括威爾斯牧羊犬、北部牧羊犬、高地牧羊犬和蘇格蘭牧羊犬。
在英國於 1860 年舉辦的第二次狗展中，蘇格蘭牧羊犬首次亮相。
時至今日，邊境牧羊犬仍然因其敏捷身手和畜牧能力而備受重視，這包括在商業或家庭領域。邊境牧羊犬具備非凡智慧，兼且行動迅速，在全球各地的敏捷競賽中屢獲殊榮。
從頭到尾
邊境牧羊犬的身體特徵
3.體型
1.耳朵
2.頭部
5.皮毛
4.尾巴
波斯貓
以下是關於邊境牧羊犬的一些有趣事情，包括具體的品種特徵以至一般健康概述
健康飲食，狗狗更健康
When choosing food for a Border Collie, there are many factors to consider: Their age, lifestyle, activity level, physiological condition, and health including potential sickness or sensitivities. Food provides energy to cover a dog’s vital functions, and a complete nutritional formula should contain an adjusted balance of nutrients to avoid any deficiency or excess in their diet, both of which could have adverse effects on the dog.
Clean and fresh water should be available at all times to support good urinary regularity. In hot weather and especially when out exercising, bring water along for your dog’s frequent water breaks.
Energy intake may also have to be adapted to the climatic conditions. A dog that lives outdoors in winter will have increased energy requirements.
The following recommendations are for healthy animals. If your dog has health problems, please consult your veterinarian who will prescribe an exclusively veterinary diet.
A Border Collie puppy’s requirements, in terms of energy, protein, minerals, and vitamins, are much greater than those of an adult dog. They need energy and nutrients to maintain their body, but also to grow and build it. Until they are 12 months old, a Border Collie puppy’s immune system develops gradually. A complex of antioxidants – including vitamin E – can help support their natural defences during this time of big changes, discoveries, and new encounters. Their digestive functions are different from an adult Border Collie’s, too: Their digestive system is not mature yet so it’s important to provide highly-digestible proteins that will be effectively used. Prebiotics, such as fructo-oligosaccharides, support digestive health by helping balance the intestinal flora, resulting in good stool quality.
Similarly, a puppy’s teeth – starting with the milk teeth, or first teeth, then the permanent teeth – are an important factor that needs to be taken into account when choosing the size, shape, and texture of kibble. This short growth phase also means high energy needs, so the food must have a high energy content (expressed in Kcal/100g of food), while concentrations of all other nutrients will also be higher than normal in a specially-formulated growth food. It is recommended to split the daily allowance into three meals until they are six months old, then to switch to two meals per day.
Throughout their life, it is important to avoid feeding Border Collies human foods or fatty snacks. Instead, reward them with kibble taken from their daily meal allowance, and strictly follow the feeding guidelines written on the package in order to prevent excessive weight gain.
The main nutritional goals for adult Border Collies are:
Maintaining an ideal body weight by using highly digestible ingredients and keeping the fat content at a sensible level.
Promoting optimal digestibility with high-quality protein and a balanced supply of dietary fibre.
Helping to preserve the health and beauty of the skin and coat with the enriched addition of essential fatty acids (especially EPA and DHA), essential amino acids, and B vitamins.
To help support their natural defences, a formula enriched with an antioxidant complex and containing mannan-oligosaccharides is recommended.
After 7 years old, Border Collies start facing the first signs of ageing. A formula enriched with antioxidants will help maintain their vitality, and specific nutrients, such as chondroitin and glucosamine, will help maintain healthy bones and joints. Ageing is also accompanied by the modification of digestive capacities and particular nutritional requirements, so food for older Border Collies should have the following characteristics:
Higher vitamin C and E content. These nutrients have antioxidant properties, helping to protect the body’s cells against the harmful effects of the oxidative stress linked to ageing
High-quality protein. Contrary to a widely held misconception, lowering the protein content in food brings little benefit in limiting kidney failure. In addition, older dogs are less efficient at using dietary protein than younger dogs. Reducing the phosphorus content is a good way of slowing down the gradual deterioration of kidney function.
A higher proportion of the trace elements iron, zinc, and manganese to help maintain the good condition of the skin and coat.
A higher quantity of polyunsaturated fatty acids to help maintain the quality of the coat. Dogs can normally produce these fatty acids, but ageing can affect this physiological process.
As they age, dogs increasingly suffer from teeth problems. To ensure they continue to eat in sufficient quantities, the shape, size and hardness of their kibble needs to be tailored to their jaw.
照顧邊境牧羊犬
美容、訓練和鍛煉的要訣
<p class="MsoNormal"><span lang="EN-US">這品種天賦極強的運動
能力， 邊境牧羊犬與生俱來非常好動，運動的機會越多，
越好。 這犬種最適合參加敏捷、服從、追蹤和
拉力等比賽，或任何需要不停跑動的運動！ 每天都有激烈活動便最為理想。<o:p></o:p></span></p>
<p><span>替邊境牧羊犬梳理毛髮難免需要花點工夫。 他們活躍好動，難以如我們所願永遠保持乾淨。 他們的毛髮可能是粗糙的，也可能是光滑的。若您使用針梳每週一至兩次梳理他們打了結的毛髮，會有助他們看來精神抖擻。</span></p>
<p><span>邊境牧羊犬比很多其他犬種更容易訓練。 他們非常聰明，並且極想取悅人，您可在他們整個生命任何時間都可以繼續訓練他們的服從性。 由於這品種的狗較會提防陌生面孔，因此必須從開始就讓他們學習社會化的生活。 他們任何時間都喜歡忙著，敏捷度的訓練和比賽最適合他們，好讓他們得以發洩精力。 邊境牧羊犬越忙越感到滿足。</span></p>
7/7
關於邊境牧羊犬
關於邊境牧羊犬
不好的地方不多！ 邊境牧羊犬最大的
缺點在於他們需要不停地活動。 這品種的起源於
放牧用途，他們有時甚至會被形容為「工作狂」，既然
天性如此，是很難改變的。 邊境牧羊犬的聰明才智有時會使他們成為
人類的挑戰，而且非常不適合城市生活。 如果不是農場
主人，便須每天多次帶他們去散步，亦可讓他們在一個有圍欄的後院
自由奔跑。 敏捷課程和高級服從訓練都很適合
邊境牧羊犬需要的活動量。
飼養邊境牧羊犬作為寵物是個
重大的決定。 他們天生活潑愉快，性情很好，非常合適
與小孩相處，又超級活潑有趣，極能夠適應與人類
相伴生活；他們有時甚至會將其畜牧本能應用在人類身上！ 與
其他所有犬種一樣，必須從小開始進行社會化及其他方面的訓練。
參閱更多有關本主題的內容
資料來源
- 美國獸醫中心 https://vcahospitals.com/
- 法國皇家 (Royal Canin) 狗百科全書。 Ed 2010 和 2020
- Banfield 寵物醫院 https://www.banfield.com/
- 法國皇家 (Royal Canin) BHN 產品冊
- 美國育犬協會 https://www.akc.org/
