​How should I care for my ageing cat

Each stage of your cat’s life brings with it unique joys and challenges, particularly as they reach their senior years. Their behavioural and physical changes from the age of 10 onwards means you may have to change their environment, exercise and diet to support them in the latter part of their life.

Cats tend to live for 15 years on average, but it’s not uncommon for a cat to live to 20 years old – the equivalent of a 96-year-old human. Usually from around 11 years of age, you’ll start to notice external signs of ageing in your cat, and their nutritional requirements will also change.

Your ageing cat’s environment

As your cat ages, their joints can start to wear down and they may begin to suffer from arthritis. They may become less mobile, unsteady on their feet, or struggle to get up and down from their favourite spots.

You can care for your ageing cat by providing ramps or stairs to high places they like to perch on, and making their bedding particularly comfortable so they are able to rest easily. A litter box with shallower sides can be helpful for older cats to reduce the strain of getting in and out.

Making their food, litter box and fresh water easily accessible – for example, by having these on each floor of your home – can also decrease any strains and stresses on their system. You should also avoid changing any aspects of their routine as this can aggravate any cognitive difficulties they might be having.

Exercising and grooming your ageing cat

Painful or sensitive joints can cause your cat to move less and be less willing to come when you call them. If they are in pain, they may also react badly to being picked up, and older cats often suffer with cognitive impairments which can cause them to behave unsociably.

However, exercising your ageing cat is important to maintain a healthy weight. Encouraging them to play gently during the day with their favourite toy can be an easy way to exercise them, and can help them establish a better sleep cycle by tiring them out in the day.

Decreased flexibility can mean older cats are less able to groom themselves properly, so it’s important you regularly brush them to remove dead hairs and keep their skin healthy.