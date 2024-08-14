Getting your kitten (and you) ready for their first vet visit

As a responsible pet owner, your cat’s health is obviously a top priority. Whether you have adopted or bought from a breeder, schedule a vet visit for your kitten in the first week of bringing them home.

What’s the urgency? Trusted shelters and breeders will have performed the required health checks at birth, as well as taking care of things like microchipping. But the new vet is a stranger that your cat or kitten needs to trust and feel at ease with (this goes for you too).

Health checks for your cat or kitten aim to empower their long-term well-being. The sooner you and your cat or kitten can get some face-time with the new vet, the better. Their expertise will guide you when it comes to vaccines, parasites, socialisation and general aspects of how best to care for your kitten or cat.

It’s sensible to find a vet and make an appointment in advance of picking your new cat or kitten up. Do your research and be sure to visit or call the practice in advance, to see the staff and overall environment.

Things to consider when finding a vet: