Indoor Appetite Control
Tørr fôr for Katt
Komplett og balansert fôr til voksne innekatter (fra 1 til 7 år) med tendens til overspising.
Eksisterende format
400g
2kg
4kg
Vektkontroll
Innekatter har en roligere livsstil og kan lett spise for mye. Indoor Appetite Control hjelper innekatter med å regulere appetitten på en naturlig måte takket være et balansert innhold av fibre og proteiner, som bidrar til å vedlikeholde idealvekten.
Reduserer avføringslukten
Mangel på aktivitet kan føre til langsommere gjennomgang i tarmen og luktende avføring. Indoor Appetite Control inneholder lett fordøyelige proteiner (L.I.P.*) og bidrar til å redusere avføringslukten og -mengden. *L.I.P.: Proteiner som er lett fordøyelige.
Færre hårballer
Indoor Appetite Control stimulerer til gjennomgang i tarmen og fjerning av hår katten svelger takket være utvalgte fibre inkludert psyllium.
Sunne urinveier
Utviklet for å bidra til sunne urinveier hos voksne katter.
|Kattens vekt
|3 kg
|4 kg
|5 kg
|6kg
|Idealvekt
|47g (27g+ 1 pose)
|58g (38+ 1 pose)
|68g ( 48g+ 1 pose)
|78g (57g +1 pose)
|Overvekt
|38g (17g + 1 pose)
|46g (26g+ 1 pose)
|54g ( 34g+ 1 pose)
|62g ( 42g+ 1 pose)
PRODUKTDETALJER
ROYAL CANIN® Indoor Appetite Control is specially formulated with all the nutritional needs of your indoor cat in mind.<div style="margin: 0cm 0cm 8pt">If your indoor cat has a tendency to overeat, then it's important that its diet contains nutrients that help to control its food intake.<div style="margin: 0cm 0cm 8pt">ROYAL CANIN® Indoor Appetite Control helps indoor cats to regulate their appetite in a natural way, thanks to a balanced content of protein and fibres.<div style="margin: 0cm 0cm 8pt">The inclusion of highly digestible protein in ROYAL CANIN® Indoor Appetite Control helps to reduce not only the quantity of your cat's stools, but also the odour.<div style="margin: 0cm 0cm 8pt">Thanks to the inclusion of specific fibres, including psyllium, ROYAL CANIN® Indoor Appetite Control also helps to naturally stimulate intestinal transit, meaning that the occurrence of hairballs is significantly reduced.<div style="margin: 0cm 0cm 8pt">ROYAL CANIN® Indoor Appetite Control also helps to support and maintain the health of your adult indoor cat's urinary system.<div style="margin: 0cm 0cm 8pt">Variations of ROYAL CANIN® Indoor dry food are also available, depending on your cat's lifestyle, appearance, and age:<div style="margin: 0cm 0cm 0pt 36pt; text-indent: -18pt"><span>·<span style="font: 7pt "Times New Roman""> </span></span>Indoor 27<div style="margin: 0cm 0cm 0pt 36pt; text-indent: -18pt"><span>·<span style="font: 7pt "Times New Roman""> </span></span>Indoor Long Hair<div style="margin: 0cm 0cm 8pt 36pt; text-indent: -18pt"><span>·<span style="font: 7pt "Times New Roman""> </span></span>Indoor 7+