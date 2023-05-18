Indoor Long Hair
Tørr fôr for Katt
Komplett og balansert fôr til langhårede voksne innekatter (fra 1 til 7 år)
Eksisterende format
400g
2kg
10kg
Tilpassede fôrkuler
Hårballreduksjon
Long-haired cats living indoors are particularly prone to hairballs. Indoor Long Hair helps stimulate intestinal transit and the elimination of ingested hair in a natural way. This formula contains a combination of specific fibres including psyllium.
Reduserer lukten av avføringen
A lack of exercise may lead to a slower intestinal transit and smelly stools. Indoor Long Hair contains highly digestible protein (L.I.P.*) and helps reduce the quantity and odour of stools. *L.I.P.: protein selected for its very high digestibility.
Sunn hud og pels
Skin and coat are the reflection of overall health. Indoor Long Hair contains specific fatty acids including EPA and DHA to help maintain a healthy skin and a shiny coat.
|Kattens vekt
|3 Kg
|4 Kg
|5 Kg
|6 Kg
|Idealvekt
|44 g
|54 g
|64 g
|73 g
|25 g + 1 pose “Royal Canin Instinctive”
|35 g + 1 pose “Royal Canin Instinctive”
|45 g + 1 pose “Royal Canin Instinctive”
|53 g + 1 pose “Royal Canin Instinctive”
|Overvekt
|35 g
|43 g
|51 g
|58 g
|16 g + 1 pose “Royal Canin Instinctive”
|24 g + 1 pose “Royal Canin Instinctive”
|32 g + 1 pose “Royal Canin Instinctive”
|39 g + 1 pose “Royal Canin Instinctive”
PRODUKTDETALJER
ROYAL CANIN® Indoor Long Hair-tørrfôret er sammensatt spesielt med tanke på alle de ernæringsmessige behovene hos den langhårede innekatten. Indoor Long Hair-tørrfôr til katter bidrar til å stimulere tarmpassasjen på naturlig vis, i tillegg til å eliminere inntatt hår. Dette er svært gunstig for langhårede katter fordi det bidrar til å redusere forekomsten av hårballer. ROYAL CANIN® Indoor Long Hair inneholder også proteiner som er valgt fordi de er svært lettfordøyelige. Dette bidrar til å redusere både mengden og lukten av avføringen. Næringsstoffene EPA og DHA er tilsatt for å bidra til å opprettholde sunn hud og blank pels. Ulike typer ROYAL CANIN® Indoor-tørrfôr er også tilgjengelig, avhengig av kattens livsstil, utseende og alder: Indoor 27 Indoor Appetite Control Indoor 7+