Selecting the right dog breed for you

2. Decisions, decisions: questions to ask yourself before you get a dog

When choosing which dog breed is right for you, your household, your home and your lifestyle, there are many important factors to consider. As a dog owner, it’s your responsibility to take care of your dog’s health and well-being.

Once your new pet has arrived that will include:

Nutrition—laying the foundation for your dog’s healthy life, no matter their breed, by making sure they have the right food in the right quantity for their age from the start

Regular check-ups from the vet to monitor their progress and spot and deal with any health problems Are you ready to spend? Your dog is an investment. High-quality food, training and toys, as well as vet appointments and healthcare insurance all add up.

An appropriate amount of exercise for their breed and stage of development

Socialisation and training to allow them to find their place in their new life

But before all those duties, come some big decisions.

Rescue dog or pedigree puppy?

You may decide you want to adopt your dog from a rescue centre. This will probably mean taking on an older dog and choosing from among the candidates already waiting for new homes. That is likely to include some pedigree and some mixed-breed dogs. Your new pet is likely to be past the puppy stage when they arrive in your home, but will still need lots of attention as they get used to their new human and new environment.

If you decide a pedigree dog breed is right for you, you’ll be able to base your choice on the wealth of information available on the different dog breeds. You’re also more likely to be able to choose a puppy. In that case, make sure you do your research thoroughly to find a responsible breeder. Guiding your new pet through the critical early months of their life is a privilege as well as a responsibility. Whatever breed you choose, your new puppy will need plenty of care and attention.