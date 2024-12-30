When it comes to large dog breeds or extra-large dogs, their size can often give people preconceived ideas. Having said that, most large dog breeds have sweet, gentle temperaments, which makes them a popular choice for dog lovers. Typically you’ll find maxi or large dogs weighing between 26 and 44 kg (57 to 97 lbs), and extra-large or giant dogs weighing 45 kg (99 lbs) or more. Large and giant dogs are known for their strength, stamina and protective instincts. However, contrary to their reputations and often overbearing size, not all large dogs make good guard dogs. Each breed has unique qualities; some make the perfect guard dog while others work better as snuggle buddies.

If you’re considering getting a large or giant dog breed, you’ll want to understand the unique characteristics of larger dogs and the health considerations you need to keep in mind. You’ll also want to look at how you can look beyond the stereotypes of owning a large dog to find the right breed for you. And as always, remember that each dog is different and should be judged based on their own uniqueness.