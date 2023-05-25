Basset Hound
These tenacious scenthounds display great endurance on the hunt.
About the Basset Hound
Basset Hounds are calm dogs that show special affection to those close to them and never express aggression. They have a reputation for being stubborn but their mischievous character has won them admirers across the world.
Basset Hounds are the heaviest and the most powerful of the scenthound category, classified as a large dog despite their short stature.Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)
Breed specifics
Country: United Kingdom
Size category: Large
Avg life expectancy: 10-12 years
Even-tempered / Sociable / Loving
Key facts
Like & share this page