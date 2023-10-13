Kangal Shepherd Dog
Kangal Shepherd Dogs are a joy to see in action, taking long, supple steps that give the impression of great power, like a big cat stalking its prey.
About the Kangal Shepherd Dog
Originally, these big, powerful dogs were used to guard sheep in Anatolia. They are hard-working dogs able to handle extreme climatic conditions, from high summer to freezing temperatures in winter.
These big, sturdily built dogs are resilient and speedy, well behaved and bold without aggression. Faithful and affectionate to their owners throughout their life, as an adult they are distrustful of strangers.
Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)
Breed specifics
Country: Turkey
Size category: Very large
Avg life expectancy: 10-13 years
Loving / Assertive / Alert / Confident / Calm / Friendly / Independent / Intelligent / Loyal / Obedient / Sociable / Resilient
Key facts
Requires outdoor space
Makes a great guard dog
Requires moderate grooming
