Medium-sized dogs hold a special place in the hearts of many prospective pet owners. Their versatile natures and ‘just right’ size make them popular with families and individuals. Medium breed dogs typically weigh between 11 and 24 kg (24 to 52 lbs). Of course, specific weight and height ranges may differ depending on the individual dog.

Whether you are a first-time dog owner or looking to grow your four-legged family, you might choose a medium-sized dog for many reasons.

What are the different types of medium-sized dogs?

When referring to medium-sized dogs, you’re referring to a diverse group of breeds, each with distinctive traits, temperaments and personalities that can match their owners’ various lifestyles and preferences. If you’re looking for a medium-sized breed, some of the types of dogs you could consider include:
Calm

Calm medium-sized dog breeds love to just chill with their family and can include the Artesien Normand, or Basset, which can also be a large breed.

Sociable

Sociable medium-sized dogs are renowned for their ability to socialise with humans and hounds and include breeds such as Beagles, which can also be a small dog.

Family-friendly

Family-friendly medium-sized dogs are affectionate and loyal dogs that love being part of the family, such as the English Setter or Australian Shepherd.

Sporting

Medium-sized sporting dogs are breeds that enjoy the outdoors, such as the Brittany Spaniel or the Vizsla, which can also be a large dog.

Non-shedding

Medium non-shedding dogs are the best option for people with allergies and include breeds such as Poodles or the Portuguese Water Dog.

Remember that while breed traits can indicate general behaviour, all individual dogs will have their own personality. Take the time to meet and interact with different dogs to ensure that the dog you choose fits your lifestyle and home but, your home and lifestyle are a good fit for your chosen dog.

Why you might choose a medium-sized dog?

Striking the perfect balance between small and larger dogs, medium-sized dogs can be attractive to many people. Here are some things to think about to ensure you’re a good fit for a medium-sized breed:

Versatility

Adaptable, medium dogs can thrive in smaller living spaces and homes with ample outdoor areas. They’re equally comfortable in urban and suburban environments.

Exercise needs

With more moderate exercise requirements, medium-sized dogs will likely enjoy daily walks, playtime, and interactive games. They’re potentially a great fit for active families looking for someone to get outside with.

Family-friendly

Medium-sized dogs are that middle ground size-wise, which means they’re able to fit into a range of different household or family structures. Remember, though, that children should never be left alone with a dog, and training is imperative.

Trainability

Intelligent and eager to please make medium-sized dogs relatively easy to train with positive reinforcement methods.

Health issues to look out for with medium-sized dogs?

Like all dogs, there are some specific health issues that medium-sized breeds can be prone to. Your veterinarian will be your puppy’s best ally (besides you, of course), helping you monitor your medium-sized dog's health with regular check-ups and preventive care. Your breeder should have also genetically tested your potential puppy's parents to screen for possible health concerns. You can help support your dog's health and help reduce the risk of developing certain health issues by providing a complete and balanced diet, regular exercise, and a safe and nurturing environment. All of this should help promote a long and healthy life for your dog.

Be aware of the following potential concerns:

No matter which medium-sized dog you choose, you can help support their health by working closely with your veterinarian to help provide the best possible outcomes for your pup.

What physical features might you find in medium-sized dogs?

Appearance often comes into play when choosing a new companion. Medium-sized breeds come with a variety of aesthetic options. Some of the factors you may consider when it comes to the look of your medium-sized dog include:

From fluffy medium-sized dogs to dogs with longer coats or shorter ones, you can choose whichever look you want. When it comes to coat type, you also need to consider the climate and grooming needs of the coat. For instance, shorter-coat dogs such as German Hounds may suit warmer climates, whilst double coats like those of Siberian Huskies or American Eskimo Dog may suit the cooler regions. And if you’re looking for a fluffier or curlier coat you might like a Barbet which is both a medium-sized dog and large dog.

Medium-sized breed dogs come in various colours and coat patterns. The colours can range from solid to multi-coloured, and some breeds have specific coat patterns that make them visually striking. Here are some common colours found in medium-sized breed dogs:

Medium dogs can vary in size and body structure. Some may have a more athletic build, like a Basenji which are also small dogs, while others have a stockier appearance, like the Corgi. You can also find slim and athletic breeds like Dobermans and many more body shape and size options.

Medium-sized dogs can show various facial features that contribute to their unique appearance. From soulful and expressive eyes to unique facial wrinkles like those of Shar-Peis.

Many medium-sized dogs have unique ears that can be droopy, like an American Foxhound or floppy, like the American Water Spaniel. There are also many medium-sized dogs with pointed ears, like Cirneco Dell’Etna or Shikoku.

Popular medium-sized dog breeds

Explore learning more about these popular medium-sized breeds:
Airedale Terrier

Their intelligence, energy, and affectionate nature can make them perfect companions for active families who understand their lively spirit, and they can also be large dogs.

American Cocker Spaniel

With their affectionate nature and plush long ears, Cocker Spaniels make wonderful family companions.

Shiba Inu

Native to Japan, they’re known as clever, independent and quick on their feet. But their fox-like and fluffy appearance can make them a favourite amongst dog lovers.

Border Collie

Highly intelligent and energetic, Border Collies are excellent herders and adapt well to active households.

Australian Shepherd

Known for their stunning coat colours and intelligence, Australian Shepherds excel in various dog sports and activities.

Explore our extensive medium dog breed library, here:

Like all dogs, medium-sized dogs offer lots of companionship and joy to anyone who brings one into their home. You can find a dog that suits your lifestyle and home life, but ensure you do your research with vets, professional breeders, and adoption centres and are sure your home and lifestyle are just as compatible with the dog you would like to welcome.

 

