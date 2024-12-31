Living in a small apartment doesn’t rule out becoming a dog owner—far from it. But choosing an apartment-friendly dog breed, one that will be content in your space and with your lifestyle, is just one part of the equation. Ensuring that your apartment—even if it is small—is a suitable space for them is just as important.

Like any new dog owner, you’ll be taking on the responsibility of meeting your new pet’s needs. The big ones include the right diet to give them the best start in life, grooming, training and socialisation. Regular veterinarian visits are important to help keep them healthy and they will need attention and affection (which will certainly be reciprocated).

Two other fundamental needs for dogs are, of course, exercise and a safe and comfortable living space. These two might give apartment-dwellers pause, but the right preparation and research should reveal what you need to do to make it work for your dog and you.