Apartment dogs: breeds suited to apartment living?

Living in a small apartment doesn’t rule out becoming a dog owner—far from it. But choosing an apartment-friendly dog breed, one that will be content in your space and with your lifestyle, is just one part of the equation. Ensuring that your apartment—even if it is small—is a suitable space for them is just as important.

Like any new dog owner, you’ll be taking on the responsibility of meeting your new pet’s needs. The big ones include the right diet to give them the best start in life, grooming, training and socialisation. Regular veterinarian visits are important to help keep them healthy and they will need attention and affection (which will certainly be reciprocated).

Two other fundamental needs for dogs are, of course, exercise and a safe and comfortable living space. These two might give apartment-dwellers pause, but the right preparation and research should reveal what you need to do to make it work for your dog and you.

Pomeranian spitz puppy walking on the road in summer

Apartment-friendly dog breeds and dog-friendly apartment

Of course, you should do your research into flat-friendly dog breeds from reputable sources such as vets, professional breeders or animal shelter organisations, and you’ll find many tips on which ones may be more suited to flat living than others. But you’ll also find that rather than finding an apartment-friendly dog, it’s more about making sure you have a dog-friendly apartment.

Eight essentials for successful apartment living for your dog and you

 

Smaller, lower energy and quieter dog breeds: the stars of apartment living

Bichon Frise Dog at Home

Low-energy dog breeds

As an apartment dweller, you’ll probably start off by looking into low-energy dog breeds, ruling out dogs like the Basenji that need hours and hours of exercise every day and huge open spaces to run around in.
Pomeranian Spitz puppy portrait on beige background

Understanding the challenges

No surprises, very large breeds such as Newfoundlands or Irish Wolfhounds which need a fair amount of exercise may not be the obvious choices for apartment dwellers. While you can make it work if you are able to devote enough time and energy to taking them out, these wonderfully gentle and affectionate dogs do still need enough space to stretch out and be comfortable in their new home.

Basset hound dog at home

The size of your dog isn’t the only factor in your choice

Even so, the size of the breed may not be the most important factor in selecting your new pet. Some larger dogs don’t need as much exercise as their smaller breed counterparts. The Basset Hound, for instance, is known for a calm (if determined) nature and although, like any dog, needs regular exercise, can do very well in a home without a garden. A Great Dane may be big (and will need a certain amount of space at home to be comfortable) but doesn’t have very high exercise needs.
Italian Greyhound dog at home

Exercise and rest

Lithe Greyhounds might be famous for their speed but when they’re not zooming off into the distance (remember: for this breed, exercise needs to be in a safely fenced-off area) they are quite content to doze at home.

 

When space is limited, think smaller

Size may not be the only consideration, but if your floor space is really limited you might want to consider some of the smaller, low-energy dog breeds that are known to be well-suited to apartment life.

Here are some breeds known for being particularly adaptable to apartments:

1/8

Russian Toy

The delicate Russian Toy thrives on human companionship and doesn’t need too much exercise.

Two russian toy dogs together outdoors
2/8

Italian Greyhounds

Petite and gentle Italian Greyhounds need plenty of exercise but in between walks are content to curl up (ideally on your lap: they are companionable dogs).

Dog breed Italian Greyhound dog at home.
3/8

Pomeranians

Diminutive of stature but full of character. Pomeranians make great watchdogs so will need careful training when it comes to barking.

Orange Pomeranian Spitz puppy portrait on a gray sofa, indoors
4/8

Maltese

The tiny Maltese won’t take up much space in a physical sense but they make their presence felt and are known as excellent companion dogs.

Close-up of a white maltese dog running outdoors
5/8

Bichon Frisés

Small and little-shedding Bichon Frisés are playful and energetic. They can do well in an apartment but need plenty of games and exercise to keep them occupied.

Bichon frise outdoors green grass
6/8

Cairn Terriers

Lively and inquisitive Cairn Terriers may originate in the rugged landscapes of Scotland but nowadays they do just fine in an apartment, with regular outings for exercise of course.

Cairn Terrier running as fast as he can
7/8

Basset Hounds

Quiet and steadfast Basset Hounds make loyal companions and perfect apartment pets.

Basset Hound Laying on the Grass
8/8

Bolognese

Even-tempered and faithful (though with a playful side), Bolognese dogs make calm companions for apartment-dwellers.

Beautiful bolognese dog resting in the garden

Dive into our comprehensive small dog breed library, here:

Yorkshire terrier indoors resting

Training matters: helping your dog control their barking

When it comes to barking, training is more of a deciding factor than your dog’s breed. The right early training and socialisation (vital anyway for your dog’s well-being) should ensure you end up with a sociable dog who knows that a little barking is okay.

Whichever breed you choose, keeping barking at a reasonable level is an important consideration (apartment life means neighbours, after all). Two small breeds, Long-Coat Chihuahuas and Yorkshire Terriers make ideal apartment dogs in that they don’t need a lot of exercise, but they are often cited as breeds that have a tendency to bark. Likewise, Scottish Terriers are known to make great watchdogs. Training and socialisation will be important from day one (of course, that applies to all dogs, even if you don’t live in an apartment).

What’s right for your dog?

Before embarking on your dog-owning journey, it’s a good idea to take your time and carefully study all the information and tips available about owning a dog, no matter their breed, when you live in a apartment.

Wherever you live, becoming a dog owner is a big step. Big or small, quiet or playful, the dog you choose will be with you for many years. Doing your research into their needs will help get their life with you off to a smooth and contented start.

 

