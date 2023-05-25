Bichon Frise

Intelligent, vivacious and rather energetic, the Bichon Frise is a fantastic addition to any family.
Bichon Frise adult in black and white

About the Bichon Frise

Bichon Frises have all the physical and behavioural qualities of the ideal companion dog, not least a great willingness to share their affections.

They have become a very popular companion dog throughout the globe. Bichon Frises are lively little dogs with expressive eyes and a happy-go-lucky, playful character.

Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)

Breed specifics

Country: France

Size category: Small

Avg life expectancy: 12-15 years

Lively / Confident / Quiet / Sociable / Adaptable / Loving / Loyal

Key facts

  • Requires a lot of grooming
  • Garden not essential
  • Needs moderate training

