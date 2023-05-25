Italian Greyhound

The Italian Greyhound, smallest of the sighthounds, is docile and affectionate, although a little reserved.
About the Italian Greyhound

Italian Greyhounds are full of grace and distinction, qualities that have been winning more and more people over this past decade or so.

Although almost exclusively a companion dog, Italian Greyhounds are true greyhounds, which can be easily seen when they get moving. Their gait is springy and harmonious, galloping swiftly.

Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)

Breed specifics

Country: Italy

Size category: Small

Avg life expectancy: 12-15 years

Lively / Loving / Calm / Athletic

Key facts

  • Garden not essential
  • Requires minimal grooming
  • Needs a lot of training

