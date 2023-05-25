Italian Greyhound
The Italian Greyhound, smallest of the sighthounds, is docile and affectionate, although a little reserved.
About the Italian Greyhound
Italian Greyhounds are full of grace and distinction, qualities that have been winning more and more people over this past decade or so.
Although almost exclusively a companion dog, Italian Greyhounds are true greyhounds, which can be easily seen when they get moving. Their gait is springy and harmonious, galloping swiftly.Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)
Breed specifics
Country: Italy
Size category: Small
Avg life expectancy: 12-15 years
Lively / Loving / Calm / Athletic
Key facts
Like & share this page