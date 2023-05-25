Australian Kelpie
About the Australian Kelpie
Australian Kelpies are lithe, active dogs of great quality with the muscle tone and suppleness to work all day. They must be free from any implication of weediness.
Specialised in mustering large cattle herds, Kelpies are thorough and passionate when it comes to work, which explains their legendary reputation among Australians. The black coat is the most widespread, but there is actually a large range of colours to be found.Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)
Breed specifics
Country: Australia
Size category: Medium
Avg life expectancy: 12-14 years
Lively / Alert / Enthusiastic / Intelligent / Loyal / Hard-working
Key facts
- Requires minimal grooming
A healthy start to life
Puppyhood is a time of massive physical and behavioural change, and a steep learning curve for new owners. Find out how you can provide your puppy with the best start to life so they develop into strong, healthy dogs.
Lifetime of health
Get advice and information on how to provide the best care for your dog at every stage of life.
