Australian Kelpie

Kelpies are extremely active, full of life and intelligent. These naturally obedient and gentle dogs seem to have an inexhaustible source of energy, coupled with great loyalty and devotion.
Australian kelpie black and white

About the Australian Kelpie

Australian Kelpies are lithe, active dogs of great quality with the muscle tone and suppleness to work all day. They must be free from any implication of weediness.

Specialised in mustering large cattle herds, Kelpies are thorough and passionate when it comes to work, which explains their legendary reputation among Australians. The black coat is the most widespread, but there is actually a large range of colours to be found.

Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)

Breed specifics

Country: Australia

Size category: Medium

Avg life expectancy: 12-14 years

Lively / Alert / Enthusiastic / Intelligent / Loyal / Hard-working

Key facts

  • Requires minimal grooming
Dachshund puppy in black and white eating from a red bowl

A healthy start to life

Puppyhood is a time of massive physical and behavioural change, and a steep learning curve for new owners. Find out how you can provide your puppy with the best start to life so they develop into strong, healthy dogs. 

Learn more

Lifetime of health

Get advice and information on how to provide the best care for your dog at every stage of life.

Learn more

Like & share this page