These white, medium-sized Arctic spitz types exude power, stamina, charm, litheness, dignity and self-assuredness. Samoyeds are never shy or particularly reserved with strangers, which makes them ill-suited as guard dogs.

Intelligent and somewhat mischievous, the Samoyed requires an owner with some experience and who will be able to assert themselves as the “alpha” of the household.

Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)