Samoyed
Samoyeds are famous for their “smile”, caused by the shape and position of the eyes and the slight upturn at the corners of the mouth.
About the Samoyed
These white, medium-sized Arctic spitz types exude power, stamina, charm, litheness, dignity and self-assuredness. Samoyeds are never shy or particularly reserved with strangers, which makes them ill-suited as guard dogs.
Intelligent and somewhat mischievous, the Samoyed requires an owner with some experience and who will be able to assert themselves as the "alpha" of the household.
Breed specifics
Country: Russia
Size category: Medium
Avg life expectancy: 12-15 years
Even-tempered / Alert / Friendly / Lively / Confident / Sociable
Key facts
- Requires moderate grooming
- Enjoys training
- Needs an owner with some experience
