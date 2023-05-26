Presa Canario
About the Presa Canario
This is a robust and well proportioned medium-sized breed with a distinctive black mask. The body is longer than the height at the withers, a feature that is slightly more pronounced in females.
Presa Canarios are well balanced and very sure of themselves. Obedient and docile with the family, they grow very fond of their owner, while treating strangers with suspicion. They are self-assured, noble and a little distant, but very firm and vigilant when alerted. Their bark is low and deep.Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)
Breed specifics
Country: Spain
Size category: Large
Avg life expectancy: 9-11 years
Loving / Confident / Calm / Obedient
Key facts
A healthy start to life
Puppyhood is a time of massive physical and behavioural change, and a steep learning curve for new owners. Find out how you can provide your puppy with the best start to life so they develop into strong, healthy dogs.
Lifetime of health
Get advice and information on how to provide the best care for your dog at every stage of life.
Like & share this page